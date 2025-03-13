Exceptional Success Amidst Challenges

EBIT margin for 2024 was 14.8%, slightly down from 15.1% in the previous year.

Order intake reached CHF 519.5 million, representing a 3.2% increase in local currencies, while sales decreased to CHF 527.1 million, down 2.4% in local currencies.

Free cash flow for the year was CHF 77.4 million, with a stable dividend proposal of CHF 32.00 per share.

EMEA region sales increased by 8.2% to CHF 313.5 million, while sales in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions fell by 18.2% and 24.2%, respectively.

Total assets rose to CHF 591.3 million, with shareholder equity increasing to CHF 472.2 million and an equity ratio of 79.9%.

The company launched new products, including a Small Wheel Vertical Crossbelt Sorter, to enhance its offerings in the e-commerce sector.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at INTERROLL HOLDING is on 02.05.2025.



