Exceptional Success Amidst Challenges
In 2024, the company navigated a mixed financial landscape, unveiling innovative products while maintaining robust shareholder equity.
- EBIT margin for 2024 was 14.8%, slightly down from 15.1% in the previous year.
- Order intake reached CHF 519.5 million, representing a 3.2% increase in local currencies, while sales decreased to CHF 527.1 million, down 2.4% in local currencies.
- Free cash flow for the year was CHF 77.4 million, with a stable dividend proposal of CHF 32.00 per share.
- EMEA region sales increased by 8.2% to CHF 313.5 million, while sales in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions fell by 18.2% and 24.2%, respectively.
- Total assets rose to CHF 591.3 million, with shareholder equity increasing to CHF 472.2 million and an equity ratio of 79.9%.
- The company launched new products, including a Small Wheel Vertical Crossbelt Sorter, to enhance its offerings in the e-commerce sector.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at INTERROLL HOLDING is on 02.05.2025.
+1,81 %
0,00 %
-8,57 %
-4,94 %
-23,24 %
-32,03 %
+83,46 %
+158,50 %
ISIN:CH0006372897WKN:907155
