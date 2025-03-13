Accelleron Industries Surpasses $1B Revenue Milestone!
Accelleron Industries AG has soared to new heights, surpassing USD 1 billion in revenue for 2024, with remarkable growth across all metrics. Net income surged by an impressive 63.1%, and shareholders are set to benefit from a proposed dividend increase of 47%. Strategic acquisitions in Italy and Canada have bolstered Accelleron's offerings, enhancing its market position. Looking ahead, Accelleron anticipates continued growth, projecting a 4-6% revenue increase for 2025.
- Accelleron Industries AG achieved over USD 1 billion in revenue for 2024, marking an 11.8% increase year-on-year.
- Operational EBITA rose by 17.4% to USD 261.9 million, with a margin increase of 1.2 percentage points to 25.6%.
- Net income surged by 63.1% to USD 179.4 million, while a dividend of CHF 1.25 per share is proposed, up 47% from the previous year.
- The Medium & Low Speed segment saw a revenue increase of 16.3% to USD 773.5 million, driven by strong shipping demand and geopolitical tensions.
- Accelleron expanded its capabilities by acquiring Italy's OMC2 and Canada's True North Marine, enhancing its fuel injection and digital solutions offerings.
- The company forecasts a 4-6% revenue growth in constant currency for 2025, with an operational EBITA margin of 25-26%, despite geopolitical uncertainties.
