DocMorris Hits 2024 Goals, Eyes 50% Rx Growth in Q1 2025, Plans Capital Boost
DocMorris has hit its 2024 targets and is gearing up for substantial growth in 2025, driven by strategic investments and innovative initiatives.
Foto: Zur Rose Group AG
- DocMorris achieved its 2024 revenue and earnings targets and expects around 50% Rx growth in Q1 2025.
- The company plans a capital increase of approximately CHF 200 million to support strategic goals and potential refinancing.
- DocMorris' non-Rx business in Germany was profitable, and TeleClinic doubled its revenue, contributing positively to EBITDA.
- The introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany led to significant growth in the Rx business, with a successful marketing campaign boosting new customer acquisition.
- DocMorris reduced CO2e emissions by 67% in 2024 by switching to climate-neutral electricity and plans further measures to achieve net-zero emissions.
- The company experienced a positive turnaround in Spain and France, increasing revenue by 3.6% in local currency in 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 13.03.2025.
-7,08 %
+6,47 %
+13,43 %
-21,76 %
-71,97 %
-83,72 %
-77,70 %
-85,00 %
ISIN:CH0042615283WKN:A0Q6J0
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte