FORVIA HELLA Thrives with Strong Results Amid Industry Challenges

FORVIA HELLA achieved solid financial results in fiscal year 2024, with currency-adjusted sales increasing by 1.3% to €8.1 billion, despite a challenging industry environment.

Operating income decreased to €446 million due to underutilization of production sites, with an operating income margin of 5.6%.

The Lighting Business Group saw a 2.8% increase in sales to €4.0 billion, driven by the full consolidation of Beijing Hella BHAP Automotive Lighting.

Order intake exceeded €10 billion, with about one-third coming from Asian and American markets, reflecting the company's strategic initiative to globalize its business.

A dividend of €0.95 per share is proposed, continuing the established dividend policy, with around 30% of consolidated net income to be distributed to shareholders.

The company outlook for 2025 anticipates continued market challenges, with expected currency-adjusted sales between €7.6 billion and €8.0 billion and an operating income margin of 5.3% to 6.0%.

The next important date, Annual Results Fiscal Year 2024 Press Release, Financial Press Conference, Conference Call for Analysts and Investors, at HELLA is on 13.03.2025.

The price of HELLA at the time of the news was 88,80EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 88,75EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.655,76PKT (+0,07 %).





