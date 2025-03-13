INFICON HOLDING: Strong Results in a Tough Market
INFICON shines with record-breaking sales and robust profits in 2024, setting the stage for a promising future.
- INFICON achieved record sales of USD 177.5 million in Q4 2024, a 1.7% increase year-on-year, with an operating profit of USD 36.1 million, representing 20.3% of sales.
- For the full year 2024, INFICON's sales were USD 671.0 million, slightly down by 0.4% from 2023, but with an increased net profit of USD 112.8 million, up 6.7% from the previous year.
- INFICON's largest market, Semi & Vacuum Coating, accounted for 56.6% of sales in Q4 2024, with USD 100.5 million, a 22.4% increase from the previous year.
- The company expects 2025 sales to be between USD 660 million and USD 710 million, with an operating profit margin around 20%, anticipating growth from the semiconductor market in the second half of the year.
- INFICON's Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 21.00 per share and a share split at a ratio of 1:10 at the AGM scheduled for April 8, 2025.
- INFICON reported a strong operating cash flow of USD 116.5 million for 2024, with a record-high net cash position of USD 74.9 million and a solid equity ratio of 72.4%.
The price of INFICON HOLDING at the time of the news was 1.123,00EUR and was down -0,35 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1.121,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.
-0,35 %
-5,47 %
-7,80 %
+3,22 %
-18,56 %
+17,10 %
+126,23 %
+278,29 %
ISIN:CH0011029946WKN:588714
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte