Masterflex SE: Record-Breaking 2024 Operating Results Revealed!

Masterflex SE reported consolidated sales revenue of EUR 98.1 million for the financial year 2024, down from EUR 101.1 million in the previous year.

The company achieved a record EBITDA of EUR 18.2 million, surpassing last year's EUR 17.9 million, and operating EBIT of EUR 12.7 million, slightly up from EUR 12.6 million.

The operating EBIT margin improved to 13.0%, compared to 12.4% in the previous year.

Sales revenue decline was attributed to weak economic conditions in Europe, particularly in sectors like mechanical engineering and automotive, while food, semiconductor, and aerospace sectors showed growth.

The strong earnings performance was driven by a favorable product mix and efficiency improvements that offset inflation-related costs.

The final financial statements and 2025 forecast will be published on March 28, 2025, pending auditor confirmation and Supervisory Board approval.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Masterflex is on 28.03.2025.

The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 9,9000EUR and was down -0,35 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,9100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.





