Hannover Re Boosts Dividend After Stellar 2024 Performance

Hannover Re increased its group net income by 28% to EUR 2.3 billion in 2024, meeting the revised guidance.

The return on equity rose to 21.2%, significantly exceeding the strategic target of more than 14%.

Reinsurance revenue increased by 7.9% to EUR 26.4 billion, with property and casualty reinsurance revenue growing by 10.9%.

The operating profit (EBIT) for property and casualty reinsurance improved to EUR 2.4 billion, while life and health reinsurance's EBIT rose to EUR 934 million.

Hannover Re proposed a total dividend of EUR 9.00 per share, including a special dividend, marking a 25% increase from the previous year.

The company confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting a group net income of around EUR 2.4 billion and a return on investment of at least 3.2%.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hannover Rueck is on 13.03.2025.

The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 273,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 274,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 22.587,00PKT (-0,33 %).





