MLP SE: Earnings Hit Forecast High, Revenue Tops €1B, Big Growth Ahead by 2028

MLP SE achieved a record total revenue of EUR 1,067 million in FY 2024, marking a 10% increase and surpassing the one billion euro mark for the first time.

The company reported EBIT of EUR 95 million, exceeding previous years and benefiting from strong performance in the Wealth competence field.

MLP plans to increase its dividend by 20% to 36 cents per share for FY 2024, reflecting a payout ratio of 57% of net profit.

For FY 2025, MLP anticipates EBIT between EUR 100 to 110 million, continuing its sustainable growth trajectory.

The new mid-term planning aims for EBIT of EUR 140 to 150 million and total revenue of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 billion by the end of 2028, focusing on strategic growth across all competence fields.

MLP's assets under management reached EUR 63.1 billion, with a non-life insurance premium volume of EUR 751 million, indicating strong future revenue potential.

The next important date, Publication of the business results for the fiscal year 2024 / Analysts' and annual press conference, at MLP is on 13.03.2025.

The price of MLP at the time of the news was 7,0750EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,0350EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,57 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.307,83PKT (+1,04 %).





