CYAN AG: 2024 Targets Set, Poised for Robust Growth

cyan AG achieved consolidated operating sales of EUR 7.1 million for the 2024 financial year, reflecting a 50% growth compared to 2023.

The company significantly improved its EBITDA to between EUR -1.6 million and -1.5 million, up from EUR -4.5 million in 2023.

Management plans to invest in development and sales to sustain growth, particularly focusing on the new cybersecurity solution, cyan Guard 360.

For the 2025 financial year, cyan AG anticipates further sales growth to between EUR 8.4 million and 9.2 million, aiming for a break-even EBITDA.

The end customer base grew by approximately 86% in 2024, driven by expansion in the telecommunications sector and new product offerings.

cyan AG operates its own R&D center and provides IT security solutions for major clients, including Deutsche Telekom and Orange Group.

The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at CYAN is on 15.05.2025.

The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,7000EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,22 % since publication.





