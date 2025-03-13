Ecotel Communication's 2024 Growth Sparks Future Optimism!

Sales increased by 8% to 115.5 million EUR in 2024.

Operating EBITDA grew by 5% to 9.5 million EUR, with a consolidated profit of 2.0 million EUR and earnings per share of 0.57 EUR.

A dividend of 0.29 EUR per share is proposed, aligning with the company's sustainable financial strategy.

In the business customers segment, sales rose by 4% to 48.0 million EUR, driven by growth in Cloud & Fiber markets, despite a slight decrease in operating EBITDA to 8.0 million EUR.

The wholesale segment saw a 12% increase in sales to 67.6 million EUR, largely due to successful marketing of data lines.

For 2025, ecotel forecasts group turnover between 117 and 125 million EUR, with significant growth expected in both business customer and wholesale segments, and operating EBITDA projected to rise to 10-11.5 million EUR.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at ecotel communication is on 13.03.2025.

The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 13,200EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.





