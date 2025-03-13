LAIQON AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

13.03.2025 / 09:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: LAIQON AG

ISIN: DE000A12UP29



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 13.03.2025

Target price: EUR 7.40

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Prelims show solid underlying growth; all eyes on scaling AuM

LAIQON released FY'24 sales and EBITDA prelims, which not only showed a solid underlying growth, but also came in slightly ahead of expectations thanks to performance fees. Here's our key takeaway:



Solid underlying sales growth. During FY'24p, LAIQON expanded sales organically by 9.5%, driven by its core business segments Wealth Management (+15% yoy) and Digital Wealth (+77% yoy), whereas the cash-cow segment Asset Management grew only slightly (+3% yoy) due to challenging capital markets. The divestment of a non-core legacy business (LLOYD FONDS Real Assets) in Dec'23 and the subsequent absence of its sales (c. EUR 2.4m; part of the Group segment) burdened reported group sales, which only grew by 1% to EUR 31m, but nevertheless slightly better than expected (eNuW: EUR 30.5m) thanks to higher performance fees of EUR 2.3m (vs. eNuW: EUR 1.7m). - see p. 2 for details

On group level, AuMs grew by 8% to EUR 6.6bn (as of 28th Feb'25), which is in line with capital markets (DAX: +23%, SDAX: - 3%); an AuM split over the segments was not disclosed, but given the steep sales increase in the Digital Wealth segment, we expect AuMs in Digital Wealth to have grown accordingly.



Profitability improvements ongoing. Although the prelims did not gave insight into the cost mix, FY'24p EBITDA came in better than expected at EUR -4m (vs. eNuW: EUR -5.9m; i.e. overestimated OPEX of c. EUR 1.5m), despite some EUR 0.7m one-off expenses in H2, implying an almost break-even H2'24 adj. EBITDA of EUR -0.4m. In our view, this shows that LAIQON is on track to improve profitability thanks to a mix of slight growth and OPEX reduction.

Outlook 2025e - All eyes on AuM growth. Following further additions to the sales team and based on the recent product launch 'WertAnlage' with Union Investment (whose upfront set-up costs should have been mainly incurred in FY'24e), we expect AuM to expand significantly to EUR 8bn by FY'25e (guidance: EUR 8-10bn), which implies a 21% yoy AuM growth. With that, we expect rising sales (+ 15% yoy) and thus an improving fix cost coverage, which should lead to a positive EBITDA of EUR 2.8m for FY'25e.



In sum, LAIQON looks set to expand AuMs, sales and profitability significantly in FY'25e and beyond, thanks to strategic steps taken over the last years. Against this backdrop, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with a new PT of EUR 7.40 (old: EUR 6.80), based on DCF.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31960.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2099830 13.03.2025 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur LAIQON Aktie Die LAIQON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,03 % und einem Kurs von 4,34 auf Tradegate (13. März 2025, 08:26 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der LAIQON Aktie um +1,64 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -0,69 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von LAIQON bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 75,18 Mio..



Rating: Buy

Analyst:

