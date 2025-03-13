Villeroy & Boch Boosts Future Growth with Ideal Standard Integration

Villeroy & Boch Group achieved record revenue of €1.421 billion in 2024, a 57.6% increase due to the acquisition of Ideal Standard.

The integration of Ideal Standard was the main focus in 2024, resulting in synergy effects and increased competitiveness.

The Bathroom & Wellness Division saw an 89.7% revenue increase to €1,098.9 million, driven by acquisitions, with Ideal Standard contributing €512.1 million.

The Dining & Lifestyle Division maintained stable revenue at €319.3 million despite weak consumer demand, with growth in e-commerce and project business.

Villeroy & Boch invested €58.3 million in modernizing production sites and enhancing brand presence, including opening Villeroy & Boch World.

The company forecasts high single-digit percentage revenue growth and a moderate increase in operating EBIT for 2025, with a proposed dividend of €0.85 for ordinary shares and €0.90 for preference shares.

