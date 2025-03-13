Villeroy & Boch Boosts Future Growth with Ideal Standard Integration
Villeroy & Boch Group soared to new heights in 2024, marking a milestone with record-breaking revenue. This remarkable growth was fueled by the strategic acquisition of Ideal Standard. The integration of Ideal Standard not only became the year's focal point but also unleashed synergy effects, boosting competitiveness. The Bathroom & Wellness Division experienced a staggering revenue surge, while the Dining & Lifestyle Division held steady amid challenges. With significant investments in modernization and brand enhancement, Villeroy & Boch anticipates continued growth in 2025.
- Villeroy & Boch Group achieved record revenue of €1.421 billion in 2024, a 57.6% increase due to the acquisition of Ideal Standard.
- The integration of Ideal Standard was the main focus in 2024, resulting in synergy effects and increased competitiveness.
- The Bathroom & Wellness Division saw an 89.7% revenue increase to €1,098.9 million, driven by acquisitions, with Ideal Standard contributing €512.1 million.
- The Dining & Lifestyle Division maintained stable revenue at €319.3 million despite weak consumer demand, with growth in e-commerce and project business.
- Villeroy & Boch invested €58.3 million in modernizing production sites and enhancing brand presence, including opening Villeroy & Boch World.
- The company forecasts high single-digit percentage revenue growth and a moderate increase in operating EBIT for 2025, with a proposed dividend of €0.85 for ordinary shares and €0.90 for preference shares.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Villeroy & Boch is on 13.03.2025.
The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 16,200EUR and was up +1,25 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.