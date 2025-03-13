Plan Optik AG: 2024 Insights & Future Outlook Revealed!
PLANOPTIK AG faced a challenging 2024, with revenues dipping to EUR 11,861 thousand, as major clients cut back amid tough market conditions. Despite the downturn, the company remains optimistic for 2025.
- PLANOPTIK AG's preliminary revenue for 2024 was EUR 11,861 thousand, down from EUR 13,253 thousand in 2023.
- The revenue decline was mainly due to major customers reducing inventories amid a poor market environment.
- EBITDA for 2024 fell to EUR 1,761 thousand, compared to EUR 3,075 thousand in the previous year.
- PLANOPTIK AG expects improved revenue and earnings in 2025, but not reaching 2023 levels due to trade policy risks.
- From the 2025 half-year report, PLANOPTIK AG will publish consolidated figures in accordance with IFRS.
- PLANOPTIK AG is a leader in glass use for microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry, serving manufacturers in over 40 countries.
The price of Plan Optik at the time of the news was 3,6200EUR and was down -1,90 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A0HGQS8
