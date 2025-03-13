Reply's 2024 Financials Get Board's Green Light!

The Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. approved the draft financial statements for 2024, with a consolidated turnover of €2,295.9 million, an 8.4% increase from 2023.

EBITDA for 2024 was €410.6 million, a 16.6% increase from €352.1 million in 2023, and EBIT was €330.4 million, a 12.9% increase from €292.7 million in 2023.

The Group's net profit for 2024 was €211.1 million, compared to €186.7 million in 2023.

A proposed dividend distribution of €1.15 per share is set to be approved at the Shareholders’ Meeting on 23 April 2025, with payment on 21 May 2025.

The Group’s net financial position was positive at €349.1 million as of 31 December 2024, up from €204.9 million at the end of 2023.

The Board approved the Consolidated Sustainability Statement in accordance with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, highlighting Reply's focus on digital solutions and AI integration.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Reply is on 12.05.2025.

The price of Reply at the time of the news was 152,40EUR and was up +2,28 % compared with the previous day.






