Entirely Launches in the U.S. at DAM LA 2025
A New Era for Martech Begins / First Open Ecosystem Debuts with Industry-Leading Integration
Los Angeles, CA (ots) - The Martech industry is at a turning point, and Entirely
is leading the charge. Launching officially in the U.S. at Henry Stewart DAM LA
2025, Entirely introduces the world's first open ecosystem.
A Bold Vision for Marketing Technology
Entirely is a community and a catalyst for marketing that matters. Entirely is
built as an open ecosystem consisting of a mosaic of composable solutions. The
goal is simple: To align the best of marketing technology by offering a clear
path forward to enterprise-wide benefits and measurable results.
Scott Brinker, editor of chiefmartec, recognizes the disruptive impact of this
new open ecosystem:
"The future of marketing technology is composability. Businesses need the
flexibility to combine different products together to serve their specific
needs. They need the freedom to plug in new, emerging technologies quickly and
seamlessly. It's great to see Entirely embracing this model at the core of its
product strategy and value proposition to customers."
From Vision to Execution: Censhare & Marmind Join Forces
"With Entirely, we are building the first operating system for an open ecosystem
that enables companies to orchestrate, curate and scale composable customer
experiences at scale," says Tobias Ackermann, Member of the Entirely Management
Board. "Phase 1 of this vision is now a reality. The Censhare-Marmind combined
solution and ecosystem integration shows how marketing teams can finally unify
budgeting, planning, intelligent asset management and omnichannel content
distribution, and performance reporting within a seamless experience."
As proof of Entirely's vision in action, Censhare and Marmind - two of the four
founding brands behind Entirely - are unveiling their first-ever fully connected
solution at DAM LA 2025. This product-level and go-to-market alignment unites
Marketing Resource Management (MRM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), Product
Information Management (PIM), and Content Management System (CMS)-solving
marketing's most significant operational challenges with one seamless, combined
solution.
For the first time, marketing teams can budget, plan, execute, and optimize
campaigns end-to-end within a single Marketing Cockpit.
Introducing the Entirely Summit: Lisbon 2025
To showcase the next phase of its open ecosystem, Entirely will host its Summit
from October 28 to 30 in Lisbon, Portugal.
The Summit will feature:
- Beta Launch of the Entirely Open Ecosystem
- Expert Keynotes on AI, composability, and the future of marketing technology
- Customer Showcases highlighting early adopters
- Partner Presentations from leading ISVs and technology providers
- Hands-on Labs & Workshops with the Entirely platform
Go to http://entirely.com/summit to find out more.
About Entirely
Entirely is an open ecosystem enabling customers to drive business outcomes at
scale. We are building a whole world of marketing technology - bringing together
the best established and emerging solutions to unlock their full potential and
drive what matters most. The future of Martech is not just connected - it is
aligned. Our flexible approach unites innovative solutions from established and
emerging partners, leveraging AI to shift marketing from execution to strategy.
By embracing complexity, we unlock potential and drive real, measurable impact.
Founded by Marmind, Censhare, Elaine, and Facelift, Entirely is building a whole
new world of marketing technology - more than a product or platform. It is a
community and a catalyst for marketing that matters.
For more information, visit https://www.entirely.com/
Contact:
Van Diamandakis
mailto:Vdiamandakis-ext@censhare.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178974/5990277
OTS: Entirely
Autor folgen