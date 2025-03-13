A New Era for Martech Begins / First Open Ecosystem Debuts with Industry-Leading Integration

Los Angeles, CA (ots) - The Martech industry is at a turning point, and Entirely

is leading the charge. Launching officially in the U.S. at Henry Stewart DAM LA

2025, Entirely introduces the world's first open ecosystem.



A Bold Vision for Marketing Technology





Entirely is a community and a catalyst for marketing that matters. Entirely is

built as an open ecosystem consisting of a mosaic of composable solutions. The

goal is simple: To align the best of marketing technology by offering a clear

path forward to enterprise-wide benefits and measurable results.



Scott Brinker, editor of chiefmartec, recognizes the disruptive impact of this

new open ecosystem:



"The future of marketing technology is composability. Businesses need the

flexibility to combine different products together to serve their specific

needs. They need the freedom to plug in new, emerging technologies quickly and

seamlessly. It's great to see Entirely embracing this model at the core of its

product strategy and value proposition to customers."



From Vision to Execution: Censhare & Marmind Join Forces



"With Entirely, we are building the first operating system for an open ecosystem

that enables companies to orchestrate, curate and scale composable customer

experiences at scale," says Tobias Ackermann, Member of the Entirely Management

Board. "Phase 1 of this vision is now a reality. The Censhare-Marmind combined

solution and ecosystem integration shows how marketing teams can finally unify

budgeting, planning, intelligent asset management and omnichannel content

distribution, and performance reporting within a seamless experience."



As proof of Entirely's vision in action, Censhare and Marmind - two of the four

founding brands behind Entirely - are unveiling their first-ever fully connected

solution at DAM LA 2025. This product-level and go-to-market alignment unites

Marketing Resource Management (MRM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), Product

Information Management (PIM), and Content Management System (CMS)-solving

marketing's most significant operational challenges with one seamless, combined

solution.



For the first time, marketing teams can budget, plan, execute, and optimize

campaigns end-to-end within a single Marketing Cockpit.



Introducing the Entirely Summit: Lisbon 2025



To showcase the next phase of its open ecosystem, Entirely will host its Summit

from October 28 to 30 in Lisbon, Portugal.



The Summit will feature:



- Beta Launch of the Entirely Open Ecosystem



- Expert Keynotes on AI, composability, and the future of marketing technology



- Customer Showcases highlighting early adopters



- Partner Presentations from leading ISVs and technology providers



- Hands-on Labs & Workshops with the Entirely platform



Go to http://entirely.com/summit to find out more.



About Entirely



Entirely is an open ecosystem enabling customers to drive business outcomes at

scale. We are building a whole world of marketing technology - bringing together

the best established and emerging solutions to unlock their full potential and

drive what matters most. The future of Martech is not just connected - it is

aligned. Our flexible approach unites innovative solutions from established and

emerging partners, leveraging AI to shift marketing from execution to strategy.

By embracing complexity, we unlock potential and drive real, measurable impact.

Founded by Marmind, Censhare, Elaine, and Facelift, Entirely is building a whole

new world of marketing technology - more than a product or platform. It is a

community and a catalyst for marketing that matters.



