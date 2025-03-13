    Entirely Launches in the U.S. at DAM LA 2025

    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    A New Era for Martech Begins / First Open Ecosystem Debuts with Industry-Leading Integration

    Los Angeles, CA (ots) - The Martech industry is at a turning point, and Entirely
    is leading the charge. Launching officially in the U.S. at Henry Stewart DAM LA
    2025, Entirely introduces the world's first open ecosystem.

    A Bold Vision for Marketing Technology

    Entirely is a community and a catalyst for marketing that matters. Entirely is
    built as an open ecosystem consisting of a mosaic of composable solutions. The
    goal is simple: To align the best of marketing technology by offering a clear
    path forward to enterprise-wide benefits and measurable results.

    Scott Brinker, editor of chiefmartec, recognizes the disruptive impact of this
    new open ecosystem:

    "The future of marketing technology is composability. Businesses need the
    flexibility to combine different products together to serve their specific
    needs. They need the freedom to plug in new, emerging technologies quickly and
    seamlessly. It's great to see Entirely embracing this model at the core of its
    product strategy and value proposition to customers."

    From Vision to Execution: Censhare & Marmind Join Forces

    "With Entirely, we are building the first operating system for an open ecosystem
    that enables companies to orchestrate, curate and scale composable customer
    experiences at scale," says Tobias Ackermann, Member of the Entirely Management
    Board. "Phase 1 of this vision is now a reality. The Censhare-Marmind combined
    solution and ecosystem integration shows how marketing teams can finally unify
    budgeting, planning, intelligent asset management and omnichannel content
    distribution, and performance reporting within a seamless experience."

    As proof of Entirely's vision in action, Censhare and Marmind - two of the four
    founding brands behind Entirely - are unveiling their first-ever fully connected
    solution at DAM LA 2025. This product-level and go-to-market alignment unites
    Marketing Resource Management (MRM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), Product
    Information Management (PIM), and Content Management System (CMS)-solving
    marketing's most significant operational challenges with one seamless, combined
    solution.

    For the first time, marketing teams can budget, plan, execute, and optimize
    campaigns end-to-end within a single Marketing Cockpit.

    Introducing the Entirely Summit: Lisbon 2025

    To showcase the next phase of its open ecosystem, Entirely will host its Summit
    from October 28 to 30 in Lisbon, Portugal.

    The Summit will feature:

    - Beta Launch of the Entirely Open Ecosystem

    - Expert Keynotes on AI, composability, and the future of marketing technology

    - Customer Showcases highlighting early adopters

    - Partner Presentations from leading ISVs and technology providers

    - Hands-on Labs & Workshops with the Entirely platform

    Go to http://entirely.com/summit to find out more.

    About Entirely

    Entirely is an open ecosystem enabling customers to drive business outcomes at
    scale. We are building a whole world of marketing technology - bringing together
    the best established and emerging solutions to unlock their full potential and
    drive what matters most. The future of Martech is not just connected - it is
    aligned. Our flexible approach unites innovative solutions from established and
    emerging partners, leveraging AI to shift marketing from execution to strategy.
    By embracing complexity, we unlock potential and drive real, measurable impact.
    Founded by Marmind, Censhare, Elaine, and Facelift, Entirely is building a whole
    new world of marketing technology - more than a product or platform. It is a
    community and a catalyst for marketing that matters.

    For more information, visit https://www.entirely.com/

    Contact:

    Van Diamandakis
    mailto:Vdiamandakis-ext@censhare.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178974/5990277
    OTS: Entirely




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Entirely Launches in the U.S. at DAM LA 2025 A New Era for Martech Begins / First Open Ecosystem Debuts with Industry-Leading Integration The Martech industry is at a turning point, and Entirely is leading the charge. Launching officially in the U.S. at Henry Stewart DAM LA 2025, Entirely introduces the world's first open ecosystem. A Bold Vision for Marketing Technology Entirely …