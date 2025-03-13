Stronger, Lighter, Smarter
The Future of Back Support is Here (FOTO)
Emeryville (ots) - SUITX by Ottobock Unveils the IX BACK VOLTON: The Lightest
Powered Exoskeleton for Workplace Ergonomics
SUITX by Ottobock introduces the IX BACK VOLTON, a cutting-edge exoskeleton
designed to reduce strain for workers in physically demanding industries like
logistics and manufacturing. Frequent heavy lifting puts workers at high risk of
musculoskeletal injuries - when traditional ergonomic solutions fall short, the
IX BACK VOLTON steps in to provide critical support.
As the first powered exoskeleton in the SUITX by Ottobock portfolio, the IX BACK
VOLTON pairs high-performance battery power with precise motor technology,
seamlessly adapting to users' movements while remaining lightweight and easy to
handle.
"The IX BACK VOLTON marks a breakthrough in human-technology interaction," says
Samuel Reimer, Managing Director of SUITX, Inc. "Rather than forcing workers to
adjust their movements, it naturally responds to their patterns, delivering the
right level of support while keeping muscles engaged. This makes work safer,
more efficient, and more sustainable."
The IX BACK VOLTON will debut at ProMat and Applied Ergo in March 2025, where
attendees can experience firsthand how it enhances workplace ergonomics without
restricting mobility.
Unmatched Lightweight Design & Adaptive Support
Designed for dynamic workplaces in industry, logistics, and retail, the IX BACK
VOLTON is ideal for lifting, bending, and carrying tasks like order picking and
loading/unloading. It provides up to 40 pounds of lifting relief per movement,
significantly reducing strain while maintaining full mobility.
With real-time adaptive technology, the IX BACK VOLTON adjusts seamlessly to
different movement patterns - lifting, walking, bending -offering intuitive,
natural support. This ensures quick and effortless adoption, minimizing training
time.
Weighing just 10 pounds, it is the world's lightest battery-powered exoskeleton.
Its single-drive power system allows for all-day wearability without
compromising performance.
Reliable, Sustainable, and Built for the Future
With a battery life of up to eight hours, the IX BACK VOLTON provides full-shift
support. Its Bosch Professional battery offers easy replacement and cross-brand
compatibility through the AMPShare system, enhancing both convenience and
sustainability.
With its exceptional weight-to-support ratio, intelligent adaptability, and
industry-leading ergonomics, the IX BACK VOLTON sets a new standard for powered
exoskeletons in the workplace.
A Breakthrough in Workplace Health & Productivity
Exoskeletons like the IX BACK VOLTON are reshaping modern workplaces by reducing
