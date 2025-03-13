    Stronger, Lighter, Smarter

    The Future of Back Support is Here (FOTO)

    Emeryville (ots) - SUITX by Ottobock Unveils the IX BACK VOLTON: The Lightest
    Powered Exoskeleton for Workplace Ergonomics

    SUITX by Ottobock introduces the IX BACK VOLTON, a cutting-edge exoskeleton
    designed to reduce strain for workers in physically demanding industries like
    logistics and manufacturing. Frequent heavy lifting puts workers at high risk of
    musculoskeletal injuries - when traditional ergonomic solutions fall short, the
    IX BACK VOLTON steps in to provide critical support.

    As the first powered exoskeleton in the SUITX by Ottobock portfolio, the IX BACK
    VOLTON pairs high-performance battery power with precise motor technology,
    seamlessly adapting to users' movements while remaining lightweight and easy to
    handle.

    "The IX BACK VOLTON marks a breakthrough in human-technology interaction," says
    Samuel Reimer, Managing Director of SUITX, Inc. "Rather than forcing workers to
    adjust their movements, it naturally responds to their patterns, delivering the
    right level of support while keeping muscles engaged. This makes work safer,
    more efficient, and more sustainable."

    The IX BACK VOLTON will debut at ProMat and Applied Ergo in March 2025, where
    attendees can experience firsthand how it enhances workplace ergonomics without
    restricting mobility.

    Unmatched Lightweight Design & Adaptive Support

    Designed for dynamic workplaces in industry, logistics, and retail, the IX BACK
    VOLTON is ideal for lifting, bending, and carrying tasks like order picking and
    loading/unloading. It provides up to 40 pounds of lifting relief per movement,
    significantly reducing strain while maintaining full mobility.

    With real-time adaptive technology, the IX BACK VOLTON adjusts seamlessly to
    different movement patterns - lifting, walking, bending -offering intuitive,
    natural support. This ensures quick and effortless adoption, minimizing training
    time.

    Weighing just 10 pounds, it is the world's lightest battery-powered exoskeleton.
    Its single-drive power system allows for all-day wearability without
    compromising performance.

    Reliable, Sustainable, and Built for the Future

    With a battery life of up to eight hours, the IX BACK VOLTON provides full-shift
    support. Its Bosch Professional battery offers easy replacement and cross-brand
    compatibility through the AMPShare system, enhancing both convenience and
    sustainability.

    With its exceptional weight-to-support ratio, intelligent adaptability, and
    industry-leading ergonomics, the IX BACK VOLTON sets a new standard for powered
    exoskeletons in the workplace.

    A Breakthrough in Workplace Health & Productivity

    Exoskeletons like the IX BACK VOLTON are reshaping modern workplaces by reducing
