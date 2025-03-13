The Future of Back Support is Here (FOTO)

Emeryville (ots) - SUITX by Ottobock Unveils the IX BACK VOLTON: The Lightest

Powered Exoskeleton for Workplace Ergonomics



SUITX by Ottobock introduces the IX BACK VOLTON, a cutting-edge exoskeleton

designed to reduce strain for workers in physically demanding industries like

logistics and manufacturing. Frequent heavy lifting puts workers at high risk of

musculoskeletal injuries - when traditional ergonomic solutions fall short, the

IX BACK VOLTON steps in to provide critical support.



As the first powered exoskeleton in the SUITX by Ottobock portfolio, the IX BACK

VOLTON pairs high-performance battery power with precise motor technology,

seamlessly adapting to users' movements while remaining lightweight and easy to

handle.





"The IX BACK VOLTON marks a breakthrough in human-technology interaction," saysSamuel Reimer, Managing Director of SUITX, Inc. "Rather than forcing workers toadjust their movements, it naturally responds to their patterns, delivering theright level of support while keeping muscles engaged. This makes work safer,more efficient, and more sustainable."The IX BACK VOLTON will debut at ProMat and Applied Ergo in March 2025, whereattendees can experience firsthand how it enhances workplace ergonomics withoutrestricting mobility.Unmatched Lightweight Design & Adaptive SupportDesigned for dynamic workplaces in industry, logistics, and retail, the IX BACKVOLTON is ideal for lifting, bending, and carrying tasks like order picking andloading/unloading. It provides up to 40 pounds of lifting relief per movement,significantly reducing strain while maintaining full mobility.With real-time adaptive technology, the IX BACK VOLTON adjusts seamlessly todifferent movement patterns - lifting, walking, bending -offering intuitive,natural support. This ensures quick and effortless adoption, minimizing trainingtime.Weighing just 10 pounds, it is the world's lightest battery-powered exoskeleton.Its single-drive power system allows for all-day wearability withoutcompromising performance.Reliable, Sustainable, and Built for the FutureWith a battery life of up to eight hours, the IX BACK VOLTON provides full-shiftsupport. Its Bosch Professional battery offers easy replacement and cross-brandcompatibility through the AMPShare system, enhancing both convenience andsustainability.With its exceptional weight-to-support ratio, intelligent adaptability, andindustry-leading ergonomics, the IX BACK VOLTON sets a new standard for poweredexoskeletons in the workplace.A Breakthrough in Workplace Health & ProductivityExoskeletons like the IX BACK VOLTON are reshaping modern workplaces by reducing