Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Secures Bridge Financing, Announces Board Changes
In a strategic move to bolster its financial standing, Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has secured a bridge financing deal with a 5.5% interest rate, setting the stage for a transformative restructuring by 2025.
- Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has concluded a bridge financing agreement with a 5.5% annual interest rate.
- The financing is collateralized and aims to support a restructuring concept due by May 30, 2025.
- The disbursement of the bridge financing is contingent upon customary conditions being met.
- Independent real estate expert Daniel Löhken is set to be elected to the supervisory board on April 1, 2025, with plans to become its chairman.
- Current supervisory board members Rolf Elgeti and Antje Lubitz will not seek re-election.
- The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
