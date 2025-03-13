Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Secures Bridge Financing, Announces Board Changes

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has concluded a bridge financing agreement with a 5.5% annual interest rate.

The financing is collateralized and aims to support a restructuring concept due by May 30, 2025.

The disbursement of the bridge financing is contingent upon customary conditions being met.

Independent real estate expert Daniel Löhken is set to be elected to the supervisory board on April 1, 2025, with plans to become its chairman.

Current supervisory board members Rolf Elgeti and Antje Lubitz will not seek re-election.

The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The next important date at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 25.03.2025.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 3,4900EUR and was up +2,65 % compared with the previous day.





