Orell Füssli Surges in Revenue, EBIT & Net Income for 2024
Orell Füssli's impressive 2024 results, marked by strategic expansions and financial gains, underscore its dynamic growth and market leadership.
- Orell Füssli significantly increased its revenue by 8.7% to CHF 252.5 million, EBIT by 24.5% to CHF 22.6 million, and net income by 19.6% to CHF 17.5 million in 2024.
- The Board of Directors proposes to increase the dividend to CHF 4.40 per share, reflecting the company's strong financial performance.
- The Security Printing Division's revenue rose to CHF 86.4 million, with new international customers and multi-year contracts with central banks.
- The Industrial Systems division (Zeiser) increased revenue to CHF 24.8 million, with new customers in banknote and passport serialization.
- Orell Füssli Thalia AG expanded its market leadership in Swiss book retailing, opening six new bookstores and increasing e-commerce sales.
- Procivis, a subsidiary of Orell Füssli, established itself as a provider of digital identity solutions, securing key contracts with the city of Zug and the US Department of Homeland Security.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Orell Fuessli is on 14.03.2025.
ISIN:CH0003420806WKN:895701
