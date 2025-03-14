Swiss Life's 2024 Program Boosts Fee Results by 33%, Net Profit by 13%
Swiss Life's financial prowess shone brightly in 2024, marked by a 13% profit surge and the triumphant wrap-up of the 'Swiss Life 2024' program, paving the way for increased dividends and robust returns.
- Swiss Life's net profit increased by 13% to CHF 1.26 billion, and the adjusted profit from operations rose by 20% to CHF 1.78 billion in 2024.
- The fee result grew by 33% to CHF 875 million, driven by strong performance from Swiss Life Asset Managers.
- The "Swiss Life 2024" Group-wide programme was successfully concluded, exceeding financial targets, with a return on equity of 16.6% and a dividend payout ratio of 81%.
- Cash remittance to the holding company increased by 14% to CHF 1.31 billion, and the SST ratio was around 200% as of 31 December 2024.
- Swiss Life Asset Managers' total income increased by 22% to CHF 1.16 billion, with significant contributions from the TPAM business.
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 35.00 per share, up from CHF 33.00 the previous year, to be distributed on 20 May 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Swiss Life Holding is on 14.03.2025.
The price of Swiss Life Holding at the time of the news was 821,30EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,24 %
+0,53 %
+1,36 %
+11,11 %
+18,55 %
+51,09 %
+187,40 %
+266,16 %
+1.220,71 %
ISIN:CH0014852781WKN:778237
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte