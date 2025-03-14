Swiss Life's 2024 Program Boosts Fee Results by 33%, Net Profit by 13%

Swiss Life's net profit increased by 13% to CHF 1.26 billion, and the adjusted profit from operations rose by 20% to CHF 1.78 billion in 2024.

The fee result grew by 33% to CHF 875 million, driven by strong performance from Swiss Life Asset Managers.

The "Swiss Life 2024" Group-wide programme was successfully concluded, exceeding financial targets, with a return on equity of 16.6% and a dividend payout ratio of 81%.

Cash remittance to the holding company increased by 14% to CHF 1.31 billion, and the SST ratio was around 200% as of 31 December 2024.

Swiss Life Asset Managers' total income increased by 22% to CHF 1.16 billion, with significant contributions from the TPAM business.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 35.00 per share, up from CHF 33.00 the previous year, to be distributed on 20 May 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Swiss Life Holding is on 14.03.2025.

The price of Swiss Life Holding at the time of the news was 821,30EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.





