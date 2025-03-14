Lenzing's 2024 Comeback: A Strong Recovery Path Ahead

Lenzing Group's revenue increased by 5.7% to EUR 2.66 billion in 2024, with a significant rise in fiber sales.

EBITDA rose by 30.4% to EUR 395.4 million, and free cash flow improved to EUR 167 million from a negative EUR 122.8 million in 2023.

The net result after taxes was a loss of EUR 138.3 million, improved from a loss of EUR 593.0 million in 2023, affected by one-off effects.

The performance program led to significant cost savings of over EUR 130 million in 2024, enhancing EBITDA and free cash flow.

Capital expenditures decreased to EUR 156.3 million in 2024, focusing on maintenance and essential projects.

Lenzing anticipates higher EBITDA in 2025 and continues to focus on environmentally responsible fibers, aiming for growth in specialty fibers and sustainability leadership.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lenzing is on 06.05.2025.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 28,03EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.





