Steyr Motors Secures Major Brazil Deal, Boosting Order Backlog to €200M

Steyr Motors AG has signed a long-term framework agreement with a Brazilian customer, increasing their order backlog to almost EUR 200 million by 2027.

The company is experiencing strong global demand and expects continued revenue and earnings growth until 2030.

Steyr Motors is expanding its international presence with new distribution agreements in Asia, South America, the USA, and other regions.

The company aims for a 40% annual revenue growth and a quadrupling of adjusted EBIT by 2027, compared to 2024.

The order backlog consists of firm orders, framework agreements, and non-binding commitments, with potential for additional orders beyond the minimum agreed upon.

Steyr Motors is a global leader in high-performance customized engines, primarily used for military vehicles, boats, and auxiliary power units, with a 2024 adjusted EBIT margin of 24%.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 54,75EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





