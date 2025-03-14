Steyr Motors Secures Major Brazil Deal, Boosting Order Backlog to €200M
Steyr Motors AG is poised for a dynamic future, bolstered by a significant Brazilian deal and strategic global expansion, aiming for remarkable growth and industry leadership by 2027.
- Steyr Motors AG has signed a long-term framework agreement with a Brazilian customer, increasing their order backlog to almost EUR 200 million by 2027.
- The company is experiencing strong global demand and expects continued revenue and earnings growth until 2030.
- Steyr Motors is expanding its international presence with new distribution agreements in Asia, South America, the USA, and other regions.
- The company aims for a 40% annual revenue growth and a quadrupling of adjusted EBIT by 2027, compared to 2024.
- The order backlog consists of firm orders, framework agreements, and non-binding commitments, with potential for additional orders beyond the minimum agreed upon.
- Steyr Motors is a global leader in high-performance customized engines, primarily used for military vehicles, boats, and auxiliary power units, with a 2024 adjusted EBIT margin of 24%.
