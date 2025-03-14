Dermapharm Surpasses EBITDA Forecast with Revenue Boost

Dermapharm Holding SE increased its consolidated revenue by 4.0% to EUR 1,180.8 million, driven by strong organic growth in the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment.

The company reported an above-average increase in unadjusted consolidated EBITDA by 10.2% to EUR 308.9 million, with the unadjusted EBITDA margin improving by 1.5 percentage points to 26.2%.

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA rose by 1.7% to EUR 315.6 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.7%, with significant reductions in adjustments compared to 2023.

The Board of Management plans to propose a dividend of 90 cents per share for the past financial year at the Annual General Meeting.

The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment showed strong organic growth, with Montavit being consolidated for the entire 12-month period, contributing positively to revenue and earnings.

Dermapharm expects further growth in 2025, with projected consolidated revenue between EUR 1,160 million and EUR 1,200 million, and adjusted EBITDA expected to grow to between EUR 322 million and EUR 332 million.

The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Publication of the preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year, at Dermapharm Holding is on 14.03.2025.

The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 38,70EUR and was up +1,84 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.207,12PKT (-0,66 %).





