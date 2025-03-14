MLP SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

14.03.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Q4 in line; dividend and new mid-term targets out; chg. est & PT

Q4 in line: Q4 total sales stood at EUR 303m (eNuW: EUR 303m; +5% yoy), whereas EBIT expanded by 12% yoy at EUR 29m (eNuW: EUR 29m), thus reaching the upper end of the EBIT guidance of EUR 85-95m (FY'24: EUR 95m). The main driver of Q4 EBIT in particular was the absence of a goodwill impairment (vs. EUR 4m in Q4'23). The FY'24 EBIT benefitted from performance fees of EUR 34m (eNuW: EUR 28m) and a solid banking business (NIC: EUR 56m), but were also dragged down by the RE segment (EUR -12m EBIT). - see p. 2 for detailed sales split

20% dividend raise: Following an EPS increase by 43%, management proposed a dividend increase by 20% yoy to EUR 0.36 per share (eNuW: EUR 0.36), after 3 years of keeping DPS flat at EUR 0.30. This currently yields 5.1% and is tax-free according to § 27 KStG.



FY'25e guidance: As expected, MLP guides for EUR 100-110m EBIT (i.e. the old mid-term targets), which implies an EBIT expansion of 5-15% yoy, which is in line with our estimates (eNuW: EUR 105m). As we expect a lower performance fees than last year (eNuW: EUR 4m in '25 vs. EUR 34m in '24), the main EBIT driver should be the EBIT break-even in the RE segment Deutschland.Immobilien (FY'24: EUR -12m EBIT vs. eNuW: EUR 2m in '25e). - for a detailed EBIT breakdown see p. 2



New FY'28e mid-term targets: MLP expects sales between EUR 1,300-1,400m (eNuW: EUR 1,309m) and an EBIT between EUR 140-150m (eNuW: EUR 141m) by FY'28e, which implies top line CAGRs of 5-7% coupled with a EBIT margin expansion to 10-12% (FY'24: 9.2%). Furthermore, MLP aims for EUR 75-81bn AuMs (eNuW: EUR 77.3bn) and a non-life insurance volume of EUR 1,000-1,100m (eNuW: EUR1,036m). Assuming the dividend policy of a 50-70% payout, and based on an EPS between EUR 0.90-0.95 by FY'28e, the dividend should grow with a CAGR of 12% at mid-point, making MLP an attractive dividend payer, in our view. All of the targets are in line with our estimates and should thus be well achievable.

Mid-term targets rely on persistent demographic trends: In our view, the targets show the management's confidence in its steadily growing, well diversified and resilient business model. In particular, we like to see that the targets are less prone to short-term macroeconomic developments, but rely on undisputable demograhic trends visible all around. For example, baby boomers are starting to retire and at the same time an inheritance wave is visible (c. EUR 400bn inheritances annually in Germany). This creates not only demand from private clients in all of questions of wealth management, but also demand from corporate clients for occupational health insurance or pension schemes. Furthermore, the average pension gap in Germany is estimated at EUR 2,300 p.m. (thanks to an insufficient state pension among other reasons), which creates demand for private pensions, life insurance solutions and/or wealth management services such as RE investments, fund solutions and savings plans, especially from private clients that are not about to inherit a large sum of money. For all the demand drivers above, MLP offers plenty solutions, which leads us to see MLP well positioned to capture the trend.



In sum, MLP keeps on delivering as promised and we maintain our bullish view on the stock, as we regard its valuation not justified, especially in light of the strong position and solid growth prospects. Therefore, we keep MLP in our NuWays Alpha List and reiterate with our BUY recommendation with a new PT of EUR 13.00 (old: EUR 12.50), based on SOTP and FCFY'25e.

