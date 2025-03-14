Bechtle: Consistent Dividends Boosts Investor Confidence

Bechtle's business volume increased by 2.0% to €7,949.0 million in 2024, despite a challenging economic environment.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) were €345.1 million, with an EBT margin of 5.5%, down from 5.8% the previous year.

Operating cash flow reached a record high of €558.2 million, an increase of nearly €100 million from the previous year.

The company's workforce grew by 4.2% to 15,801 employees, with 60% of the increase due to acquisitions.

Bechtle maintained a consistent dividend of €0.70 per share, with a payout ratio of 35.9%, signaling stability and confidence.

The outlook for 2025 is cautious but optimistic, with expectations of slight business volume growth and potential revenue challenges due to economic uncertainties.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Bechtle is on 14.03.2025.

The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 36,99EUR and was down -2,30 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,52EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,27 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.570,12PKT (+0,43 %).





