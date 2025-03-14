Bechtle: Consistent Dividends Boosts Investor Confidence
In a year marked by economic turbulence, Bechtle demonstrated remarkable resilience, achieving a business volume of €7,949.0 million in 2024, showcasing their unwavering strength and strategic prowess.
Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography - picture alliance
- Bechtle's business volume increased by 2.0% to €7,949.0 million in 2024, despite a challenging economic environment.
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) were €345.1 million, with an EBT margin of 5.5%, down from 5.8% the previous year.
- Operating cash flow reached a record high of €558.2 million, an increase of nearly €100 million from the previous year.
- The company's workforce grew by 4.2% to 15,801 employees, with 60% of the increase due to acquisitions.
- Bechtle maintained a consistent dividend of €0.70 per share, with a payout ratio of 35.9%, signaling stability and confidence.
- The outlook for 2025 is cautious but optimistic, with expectations of slight business volume growth and potential revenue challenges due to economic uncertainties.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Bechtle is on 14.03.2025.
The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 36,99EUR and was down -2,30 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,52EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,27 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.570,12PKT (+0,43 %).
-0,74 %
-4,62 %
+15,52 %
+22,85 %
-22,31 %
-16,11 %
+19,87 %
+207,44 %
+1.330,10 %
ISIN:DE0005158703WKN:515870
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte