Aumann Boosts EBITDA to €36M, Eyes 8-10% Margin & Share Buyback

Aumann AG increases EBITDA to €36 million in 2024 and expects an 8-10% EBITDA margin in 2025 despite a revenue decline.

The company achieved a revenue growth of 7.9% to €312.3 million in 2024, with EBITDA growing by 73.4% to €35.8 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 11.5%.

Aumann forecasts a revenue decline to between €210 million and €230 million in 2025, while maintaining a strong EBITDA margin of 8% to 10%.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of €0.22 per share for the 2024 financial year, totaling €3.2 million.

Aumann plans to cancel 904,769 treasury shares for capital reduction, reducing the total number of shares from 15,250,000 to 14,345,231.

The company announces a share buyback offer for up to 1,434,523 treasury shares at €12.37 per share, with the acceptance period from March 25, 2025, to April 22, 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Aumann is on 31.03.2025.

The price of Aumann at the time of the news was 11,300EUR and was up +10,57 % compared with the previous day.





