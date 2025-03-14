Nemetschek Boosts 2024 Dividend by 15% to EUR 0.55/Share

Nemetschek Group proposes a dividend increase of almost 15% to EUR 0.55 per share for 2024.

This marks the twelfth consecutive year of dividend increases for the company.

The total dividend payout would rise from EUR 55.4 million to EUR 63.5 million if approved.

Nemetschek achieved revenues of around EUR 996 million with an EBITDA margin slightly above 30% in 2024.

The company is a leading software provider for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries, with over 7 million users.

Nemetschek Group is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX and is certified according to ISO 27001 for information security management systems.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Nemetschek is on 20.03.2025.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 112,70EUR and was up +1,85 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.867,49PKT (+1,48 %).





