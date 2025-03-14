DN Solutions, the World's No. 3 Machine Tool Giant, Files for KOSPI Listing
Bucheon/Dormagen (ots) - Registration Filed on March 14, Targeting May IPO
Market Cap up to EUR 3,6 Billion (KRW 5.7 Trillion)
Expanding Automation Platform, Accelerating Digital Transformation
DN Solutions, the world's third-largest and Korea's top machine tool company,
filed a securities registration statement with the Korean Financial Services
Commission on Friday, March 14th, 2025.
Market Cap up to EUR 3,6 Billion (KRW 5.7 Trillion)
Expanding Automation Platform, Accelerating Digital Transformation
DN Solutions, the world's third-largest and Korea's top machine tool company,
filed a securities registration statement with the Korean Financial Services
Commission on Friday, March 14th, 2025.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
This initiates the public offering process, with the goal of listing on the
Korea Exchange (KRX) KOSPI market in May.
The company plans to offer 17,537,000 shares in total. After the offering, DN
Solutions will have 63,137,073 shares outstanding. The offered shares will
represent 27.8% of the company's total shares post-listing.
The expected share price ranges from EUR 41,02 (KRW 65,000) to EUR 56,60 (KRW
89,700), which suggests a market capitalization of around EUR 2,6 Billion (KRW
4.1 trillion) to EUR 3,6 Billion (KRW 5.7 trillion). DN Solutions plans to
conduct institutional book building from April 22 to 28, and it will accept
public subscriptions on May 7 and 8.
The lead underwriters are Mirae Asset Securities, Samsung Securities, and UBS,
while Korea Investment & Securities and Bank of America (BofA) are joint
underwriters.
With the funds raised, DN Solutions plans to maintain its competitive edge in
machine tools, expand its automation platform business, and accelerate digital
transformation.
The company will improve applications that turn machine tools into smart
machines, and it will reinforce cell-level automation by combining machine tools
with automated equipment. It also plans to develop solutions for fully automated
manufacturing processes.
"For nearly 50 years, DN Solutions has built outstanding expertise and become a
global leader in the machine tool industry," said CEO Kim Won-jong. "By going
public, we will use our deep industry knowledge and strong investments to become
a world-class manufacturing automation platform company."
About DN Solutions
Since its foundation in 1976, DN Solutions has established itself as a
prestigious global machine tool company offering more than 500 product types,
including advanced turning and milling technologies. In terms of sales, DN
Solutions is the world's third largest machine tool brand. With a network of 155
distributors in 66 countries, DN Solutions meets the diverse needs of global
customers in the automotive, aerospace, medical, energy, IT and construction
industries. DN Solutions has successfully launched and distributed products from
top brands such as PUMA and DNM worldwide, which are characterized by
durability, precision and stability. Furthermore DN Solutions offers high-end
products such as 5-axis machines and turn-mill machines as well as advanced
software solutions such as the CUFOS digital manufacturing platform. The
portfolio is complemented by highly productive automation solutions and
intelligent manufacturing systems that pave the way towards future-oriented
production.
http://www.dn-solutions.com
Press contact:
Alexandra Schweickardt
schoesslers GmbH
T: +49 170 6363 934
E: mailto:dnsolutions@schoesslers.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178983/5991308
OTS: DN Solutions Europe
Korea Exchange (KRX) KOSPI market in May.
The company plans to offer 17,537,000 shares in total. After the offering, DN
Solutions will have 63,137,073 shares outstanding. The offered shares will
represent 27.8% of the company's total shares post-listing.
The expected share price ranges from EUR 41,02 (KRW 65,000) to EUR 56,60 (KRW
89,700), which suggests a market capitalization of around EUR 2,6 Billion (KRW
4.1 trillion) to EUR 3,6 Billion (KRW 5.7 trillion). DN Solutions plans to
conduct institutional book building from April 22 to 28, and it will accept
public subscriptions on May 7 and 8.
The lead underwriters are Mirae Asset Securities, Samsung Securities, and UBS,
while Korea Investment & Securities and Bank of America (BofA) are joint
underwriters.
With the funds raised, DN Solutions plans to maintain its competitive edge in
machine tools, expand its automation platform business, and accelerate digital
transformation.
The company will improve applications that turn machine tools into smart
machines, and it will reinforce cell-level automation by combining machine tools
with automated equipment. It also plans to develop solutions for fully automated
manufacturing processes.
"For nearly 50 years, DN Solutions has built outstanding expertise and become a
global leader in the machine tool industry," said CEO Kim Won-jong. "By going
public, we will use our deep industry knowledge and strong investments to become
a world-class manufacturing automation platform company."
About DN Solutions
Since its foundation in 1976, DN Solutions has established itself as a
prestigious global machine tool company offering more than 500 product types,
including advanced turning and milling technologies. In terms of sales, DN
Solutions is the world's third largest machine tool brand. With a network of 155
distributors in 66 countries, DN Solutions meets the diverse needs of global
customers in the automotive, aerospace, medical, energy, IT and construction
industries. DN Solutions has successfully launched and distributed products from
top brands such as PUMA and DNM worldwide, which are characterized by
durability, precision and stability. Furthermore DN Solutions offers high-end
products such as 5-axis machines and turn-mill machines as well as advanced
software solutions such as the CUFOS digital manufacturing platform. The
portfolio is complemented by highly productive automation solutions and
intelligent manufacturing systems that pave the way towards future-oriented
production.
http://www.dn-solutions.com
Press contact:
Alexandra Schweickardt
schoesslers GmbH
T: +49 170 6363 934
E: mailto:dnsolutions@schoesslers.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178983/5991308
OTS: DN Solutions Europe
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
4 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte