DN Solutions, the World's No. 3 Machine Tool Giant, Files for KOSPI Listing

Bucheon/Dormagen (ots) - Registration Filed on March 14, Targeting May IPO



Market Cap up to EUR 3,6 Billion (KRW 5.7 Trillion)



Expanding Automation Platform, Accelerating Digital Transformation



DN Solutions, the world's third-largest and Korea's top machine tool company,

filed a securities registration statement with the Korean Financial Services

Commission on Friday, March 14th, 2025.





This initiates the public offering process, with the goal of listing on theKorea Exchange (KRX) KOSPI market in May.The company plans to offer 17,537,000 shares in total. After the offering, DNSolutions will have 63,137,073 shares outstanding. The offered shares willrepresent 27.8% of the company's total shares post-listing.The expected share price ranges from EUR 41,02 (KRW 65,000) to EUR 56,60 (KRW89,700), which suggests a market capitalization of around EUR 2,6 Billion (KRW4.1 trillion) to EUR 3,6 Billion (KRW 5.7 trillion). DN Solutions plans toconduct institutional book building from April 22 to 28, and it will acceptpublic subscriptions on May 7 and 8.The lead underwriters are Mirae Asset Securities, Samsung Securities, and UBS,while Korea Investment & Securities and Bank of America (BofA) are jointunderwriters.With the funds raised, DN Solutions plans to maintain its competitive edge inmachine tools, expand its automation platform business, and accelerate digitaltransformation.The company will improve applications that turn machine tools into smartmachines, and it will reinforce cell-level automation by combining machine toolswith automated equipment. It also plans to develop solutions for fully automatedmanufacturing processes."For nearly 50 years, DN Solutions has built outstanding expertise and become aglobal leader in the machine tool industry," said CEO Kim Won-jong. "By goingpublic, we will use our deep industry knowledge and strong investments to becomea world-class manufacturing automation platform company."About DN SolutionsSince its foundation in 1976, DN Solutions has established itself as aprestigious global machine tool company offering more than 500 product types,including advanced turning and milling technologies. In terms of sales, DNSolutions is the world's third largest machine tool brand. With a network of 155distributors in 66 countries, DN Solutions meets the diverse needs of globalcustomers in the automotive, aerospace, medical, energy, IT and constructionindustries. DN Solutions has successfully launched and distributed products fromtop brands such as PUMA and DNM worldwide, which are characterized bydurability, precision and stability. Furthermore DN Solutions offers high-endproducts such as 5-axis machines and turn-mill machines as well as advancedsoftware solutions such as the CUFOS digital manufacturing platform. Theportfolio is complemented by highly productive automation solutions andintelligent manufacturing systems that pave the way towards future-orientedproduction.http://www.dn-solutions.comPress contact:Alexandra Schweickardtschoesslers GmbHT: +49 170 6363 934E: mailto:dnsolutions@schoesslers.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178983/5991308OTS: DN Solutions Europe