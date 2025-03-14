IKB Deutsche Industriebank: 2024 Challenges Impact Results
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG faced a year of financial shifts, with pre-tax income dipping to €56 million, yet it bolstered its capital strength, preparing for a challenging 2025.
- IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG reported a consolidated income before taxes of €56 million for the financial year 2024, down from €63 million in the previous year.
- The return on equity (RoE) after taxes was 7.2%, slightly lower than the previous year's 7.3%.
- Administrative expenses decreased to €139 million from €147 million, while the cost/income ratio rose to 63% from 60%.
- Net risk provisioning increased to €45 million due to an individual credit default, with a low non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of 2.3%.
- The Tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) improved from 16.8% to 18.5%, indicating a strong capital position.
- IKB expects a challenging investment environment in 2025, projecting a consolidated net income before taxes of around €60 million and a potential increase in new lending volume.
