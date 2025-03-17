Chartgalerie - Kryptowährungen mit bester Performance in der Woche 12/25
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten stellen wir Ihnen die Top20 Kryptowährungen mit ihrer Performance vor.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
HT zu USD
Wochenperformance: +529,55 %
Platz 1
AGI zu USD
Wochenperformance: +474,25 %
Platz 2
BUSD zu USD
Wochenperformance: +100,06 %
Platz 3
CAKE zu USD
Wochenperformance: +34,49 %
Platz 4
FXS zu USD
Wochenperformance: +34,08 %
Platz 5
KAVA zu USD
Wochenperformance: +20,40 %
Platz 6
OKB zu USD
Wochenperformance: +19,76 %
Platz 7
ATOM zu USD
Wochenperformance: +18,41 %
Platz 8
XEC zu USD
Wochenperformance: +18,23 %
Platz 9
AKT zu USD
Wochenperformance: +17,86 %
Platz 10
LUNA zu USD
Wochenperformance: +14,19 %
Platz 11
FTM zu USD
Wochenperformance: +12,80 %
Platz 12
PEPE zu USD
Wochenperformance: +11,70 %
Platz 13
CSPR zu USD
Wochenperformance: +11,37 %
Platz 14
BNB zu USD
Wochenperformance: +10,96 %
Platz 15
TRB zu USD
Wochenperformance: +9,18 %
Platz 16
ZEC zu USD
Wochenperformance: +8,77 %
Platz 17
SHIB zu USD
Wochenperformance: +8,71 %
Platz 18
ELF zu USD
Wochenperformance: +8,39 %
Platz 19
CRV zu USD
Wochenperformance: +8,11 %
Platz 20
Der Bitcoin hat eine Wochenperformance von +1,26 %. ETH zu USD weißt eine Wochenperformance von -7,74 % auf. SOL zu USD änderte sich auf Wochensicht um +0,57 %.
