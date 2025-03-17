Grand City Properties: Stellar FY 2024 Results Across All Metrics

Grand City Properties S.A. reported a net rental income of €423 million for FY 2024, a 3% increase from €411 million in FY 2023.

The company achieved a solid like-for-like rental growth of 3.8%, driven by in-place rent growth.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to €335 million in FY 2024, up 5% from €320 million in FY 2023.

FFO I for 2024 was €188 million (or €1.08 per share), a 2% increase compared to €184 million in 2023.

The company recorded a full-year positive property revaluation of +0.5%, marking the first positive result in two years.

The LTV ratio improved to 33% as of December 2024, down from 37% in December 2023, reflecting successful deleveraging efforts.

The next important date, The translation of "Geschäftsbericht für das Jahr 2024 (ENG)" to English is "Annual Report for the Year 2024 (ENG).", at Grand City Properties is on 17.03.2025.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.791,65PKT (+3,84 %).





