u-blox Sells Cellular Unit to Trasna for Strategic Growth
u-blox AG is poised for a strategic transformation, divesting its Cellular business to Trasna, a move set to enhance its core focus and drive future growth.
- u-blox AG has signed an agreement to divest its Cellular business to Trasna for an undisclosed amount, expected to close in Q2 2025.
- This strategic move aims to sharpen u-blox's focus on its core positioning technologies while ensuring continuity for the Cellular business under Trasna's ownership.
- u-blox's CEO, Stephan Zizala, expressed confidence in Trasna's leadership and the future success of the Cellular business unit.
- Trasna's CEO, Stéphane Fund, highlighted the acquisition as a significant milestone and emphasized their commitment to innovation and growth in cellular technology.
- u-blox confirmed a non-cash restructuring charge of CHF 39 million, with transaction costs reduced to around CHF 4 million due to the divestment.
- The company maintains its Q1 2025 revenue guidance of CHF 65 - 75 million and anticipates gradual market improvement, with expected double-digit revenue growth in its Locate and Short-Range segments.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at u-blox Holding is on 22.04.2025.
