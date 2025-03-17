Discover CHAPTERS Group's Preliminary Results & 2025 Outlook

CHAPTERS Group AG announced preliminary financial results for 2024, with pro-forma revenues of approximately €124 million, a 42% increase from 2023.

The company's pro-forma adjusted operating EBITDA for 2024 was around €30 million, up 22% from the previous year.

CHAPTERS expects organic growth in the low teens for both revenue and adjusted operating EBITDA in 2025.

Digital solutions, which now make up about 90% of adjusted EBITDA, are a key growth driver, particularly in the public sector vertical market software.

The company plans for strong inorganic growth in 2025, with a full M&A pipeline and the addition of several high-quality businesses.

CHAPTERS closed a €40 million junior debt facility at the start of 2025 to optimize its financing structure and announced a repurchase offer for its perpetual bond to simplify its balance sheet.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at CHAPTERS Group is on 23.05.2025.

The price of CHAPTERS Group at the time of the news was 30,20EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






