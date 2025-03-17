Discover CHAPTERS Group's Preliminary Results & 2025 Outlook
CHAPTERS Group AG is on a growth trajectory, boasting a 42% revenue surge in 2024 and setting sights on further expansion through strategic acquisitions and digital innovation.
- CHAPTERS Group AG announced preliminary financial results for 2024, with pro-forma revenues of approximately €124 million, a 42% increase from 2023.
- The company's pro-forma adjusted operating EBITDA for 2024 was around €30 million, up 22% from the previous year.
- CHAPTERS expects organic growth in the low teens for both revenue and adjusted operating EBITDA in 2025.
- Digital solutions, which now make up about 90% of adjusted EBITDA, are a key growth driver, particularly in the public sector vertical market software.
- The company plans for strong inorganic growth in 2025, with a full M&A pipeline and the addition of several high-quality businesses.
- CHAPTERS closed a €40 million junior debt facility at the start of 2025 to optimize its financing structure and announced a repurchase offer for its perpetual bond to simplify its balance sheet.
