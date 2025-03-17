SURTECO GROUP SE: Unveiling Preliminary Results
SURTECO GROUP SE has navigated challenging market conditions to achieve impressive financial growth in 2024. With a 3% rise in net profit and a remarkable 42% increase in reported EBITDA, the company has demonstrated resilience and strategic prowess. The detailed Annual Report is eagerly anticipated and will be unveiled on April 29, 2025.
- SURTECO GROUP SE reported a consolidated net profit increase of 3% to €856.6 million for the business year 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 10% to €95.3 million, while reported EBITDA increased by 42% from €66.6 million to €94.4 million.
- Group sales reached €856.6 million, slightly below the target range of €860 million to €910 million, but 3% higher than the previous year's sales of €835.1 million.
- Provisional EBIT surged by 326% to €34.5 million, compared to €8.1 million in 2024.
- The company faced unfavorable market conditions in 2024, with weak demand impacting performance, yet managed to achieve respectable operating results.
- The Annual Report for 2024 is scheduled for publication on April 29, 2025.
