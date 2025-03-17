SURTECO GROUP SE: Unveiling Preliminary Results

SURTECO GROUP SE reported a consolidated net profit increase of 3% to €856.6 million for the business year 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 10% to €95.3 million, while reported EBITDA increased by 42% from €66.6 million to €94.4 million.

Group sales reached €856.6 million, slightly below the target range of €860 million to €910 million, but 3% higher than the previous year's sales of €835.1 million.

Provisional EBIT surged by 326% to €34.5 million, compared to €8.1 million in 2024.

The company faced unfavorable market conditions in 2024, with weak demand impacting performance, yet managed to achieve respectable operating results.

The Annual Report for 2024 is scheduled for publication on April 29, 2025.

