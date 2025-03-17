SURTECO GROUP SE: Corrected Preliminary Results Revealed

SURTECO GROUP SE reported a 3% increase in sales revenue for 2024, reaching €856.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 10% to €95.3 million, while reported EBITDA increased by 42% to €94.4 million.

The company faced weak demand but still achieved sales close to its target range of €860 million to €910 million.

Provisional EBIT surged by 326% to €34.5 million compared to €8.1 million in 2024.

The Annual Report for 2024 is scheduled for publication on April 29, 2025.

SURTECO GROUP SE operates internationally with over 3,500 employees and generates significant sales across various regions, including 19% in Germany and 44% in America, Asia, and Australia.

The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the annual financial report 2024., at SURTECO GROUP is on 29.04.2025.

The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 17,950EUR and was down -1,64 % compared with the previous day.





