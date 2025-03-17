    125 Aufrufe 125 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    WSCAD joins the voluntary EU AI Pact (FOTO)

    Bergkirchen (ots) - WSCAD, which has specialised in the development of
    electrical CAD solutions for three decades, announces that it has officially
    joined the voluntary EU AI Pact. This Europe-wide initiative is now supported
    and backed by around 200 technology companies. Notable members include Allianz
    SE, Deutsche Telekom, IBM, Lenovo, Nokia, PwC, Salesforce and Telecom Italia.

    The EU AI Pact is based on a voluntary commitment that enables participating
    companies to proactively prepare for the implementation of the key provisions of
    the new EU AI Act. This legal framework, which was adopted by the European Union
    in the middle of last year, represents a milestone in the regulatory handling of
    artificial intelligence . ""By joining the pact, WSCAD not only demonstrates its
    commitment to innovation but also its dedication to meeting high ethical and
    societal standards through the responsible use of AI.", states Dr. Axel Zein,
    CEO of WSCAD.

    As a member of the EU AI Pact, WSCAD is committed to three key measures:

    - Adopting an AI governance strategy to foster the uptake of AI in the
    organisation and work towards future compliance with the AI Act
    - Identifying and mapping AI systems likely to be categorised as high-risk under
    the AI Act
    - Promoting AI awareness and literacy among staff, ensuring ethical and
    responsible AI development

    These initiatives are not only implemented internally but also documented. The
    companies participating in the EU AI Pact commit to reporting on their progress
    and concrete implementation after twelve months to ensure transparency and trust
    in the use of artificial intelligence.

    WSCAD developed the world's first AI powered Electrical CAD software

    In autumn 2024, WSCAD presented ELECTRIX AI, the world's first AI powered
    electrical CAD software.Complex tasks that previously required numerous manual
    steps are now completed automatically in seconds. As a result, design processes
    run up to 99 percent faster than before. The combination of intelligent error
    detection, intuitive user guidance and the ability to control complex tasks with
    simple commands makes this software an indispensable tool for electrical
    designers. " ELECTRIX AI is fundamentally transforming the way electrical
    engineering design is done. " says Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD. ELECTRIX AI is a
    real productivity booster.

    At the same time, WSCAD is aware of the growing responsibility that comes with
    the use of artificial intelligence. 'WSCAD is not just a technology provider but
    also a responsible partner in digital transformation. Joining the EU AI Pact is
    a reflection of our holistic approach, where innovation and ethical
    responsibility go hand in hand. We already meet the legal requirements of the EU
    AI Pact today and will actively contribute to the further development of AI
    standards' explains Dr. Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD.

    About WSCAD

    WSCAD (http://www.wscad.com/) is the world's first and leading provider of AI
    powered electrical CAD software. Our solutions increase efficiency in electrical
    engineering by up to 99% and enable automated processes and intelligent
    functions for medium-sized companies, international corporations and planning
    and engineering offices. More than 40,000 users from the mechanical and plant
    engineering, building automation and installation technology sectors work with
    WSCAD software in over 100 countries.

    Contact:

    BETTERTRUST GmbH
    Max Krüger
    http://www.bettertrust.com
    mailto:m.krueger@bettertrust.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176569/5991954
    OTS: WSCAD GmbH


