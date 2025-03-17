WSCAD joins the voluntary EU AI Pact (FOTO)
Bergkirchen (ots) - WSCAD, which has specialised in the development of
electrical CAD solutions for three decades, announces that it has officially
joined the voluntary EU AI Pact. This Europe-wide initiative is now supported
and backed by around 200 technology companies. Notable members include Allianz
SE, Deutsche Telekom, IBM, Lenovo, Nokia, PwC, Salesforce and Telecom Italia.
The EU AI Pact is based on a voluntary commitment that enables participating
companies to proactively prepare for the implementation of the key provisions of
the new EU AI Act. This legal framework, which was adopted by the European Union
in the middle of last year, represents a milestone in the regulatory handling of
artificial intelligence . ""By joining the pact, WSCAD not only demonstrates its
commitment to innovation but also its dedication to meeting high ethical and
societal standards through the responsible use of AI.", states Dr. Axel Zein,
CEO of WSCAD.
electrical CAD solutions for three decades, announces that it has officially
joined the voluntary EU AI Pact. This Europe-wide initiative is now supported
and backed by around 200 technology companies. Notable members include Allianz
SE, Deutsche Telekom, IBM, Lenovo, Nokia, PwC, Salesforce and Telecom Italia.
The EU AI Pact is based on a voluntary commitment that enables participating
companies to proactively prepare for the implementation of the key provisions of
the new EU AI Act. This legal framework, which was adopted by the European Union
in the middle of last year, represents a milestone in the regulatory handling of
artificial intelligence . ""By joining the pact, WSCAD not only demonstrates its
commitment to innovation but also its dedication to meeting high ethical and
societal standards through the responsible use of AI.", states Dr. Axel Zein,
CEO of WSCAD.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
As a member of the EU AI Pact, WSCAD is committed to three key measures:
- Adopting an AI governance strategy to foster the uptake of AI in the
organisation and work towards future compliance with the AI Act
- Identifying and mapping AI systems likely to be categorised as high-risk under
the AI Act
- Promoting AI awareness and literacy among staff, ensuring ethical and
responsible AI development
These initiatives are not only implemented internally but also documented. The
companies participating in the EU AI Pact commit to reporting on their progress
and concrete implementation after twelve months to ensure transparency and trust
in the use of artificial intelligence.
WSCAD developed the world's first AI powered Electrical CAD software
In autumn 2024, WSCAD presented ELECTRIX AI, the world's first AI powered
electrical CAD software.Complex tasks that previously required numerous manual
steps are now completed automatically in seconds. As a result, design processes
run up to 99 percent faster than before. The combination of intelligent error
detection, intuitive user guidance and the ability to control complex tasks with
simple commands makes this software an indispensable tool for electrical
designers. " ELECTRIX AI is fundamentally transforming the way electrical
engineering design is done. " says Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD. ELECTRIX AI is a
real productivity booster.
At the same time, WSCAD is aware of the growing responsibility that comes with
the use of artificial intelligence. 'WSCAD is not just a technology provider but
also a responsible partner in digital transformation. Joining the EU AI Pact is
a reflection of our holistic approach, where innovation and ethical
responsibility go hand in hand. We already meet the legal requirements of the EU
AI Pact today and will actively contribute to the further development of AI
standards' explains Dr. Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD.
About WSCAD
WSCAD (http://www.wscad.com/) is the world's first and leading provider of AI
powered electrical CAD software. Our solutions increase efficiency in electrical
engineering by up to 99% and enable automated processes and intelligent
functions for medium-sized companies, international corporations and planning
and engineering offices. More than 40,000 users from the mechanical and plant
engineering, building automation and installation technology sectors work with
WSCAD software in over 100 countries.
Contact:
BETTERTRUST GmbH
Max Krüger
http://www.bettertrust.com
mailto:m.krueger@bettertrust.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176569/5991954
OTS: WSCAD GmbH
- Adopting an AI governance strategy to foster the uptake of AI in the
organisation and work towards future compliance with the AI Act
- Identifying and mapping AI systems likely to be categorised as high-risk under
the AI Act
- Promoting AI awareness and literacy among staff, ensuring ethical and
responsible AI development
These initiatives are not only implemented internally but also documented. The
companies participating in the EU AI Pact commit to reporting on their progress
and concrete implementation after twelve months to ensure transparency and trust
in the use of artificial intelligence.
WSCAD developed the world's first AI powered Electrical CAD software
In autumn 2024, WSCAD presented ELECTRIX AI, the world's first AI powered
electrical CAD software.Complex tasks that previously required numerous manual
steps are now completed automatically in seconds. As a result, design processes
run up to 99 percent faster than before. The combination of intelligent error
detection, intuitive user guidance and the ability to control complex tasks with
simple commands makes this software an indispensable tool for electrical
designers. " ELECTRIX AI is fundamentally transforming the way electrical
engineering design is done. " says Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD. ELECTRIX AI is a
real productivity booster.
At the same time, WSCAD is aware of the growing responsibility that comes with
the use of artificial intelligence. 'WSCAD is not just a technology provider but
also a responsible partner in digital transformation. Joining the EU AI Pact is
a reflection of our holistic approach, where innovation and ethical
responsibility go hand in hand. We already meet the legal requirements of the EU
AI Pact today and will actively contribute to the further development of AI
standards' explains Dr. Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD.
About WSCAD
WSCAD (http://www.wscad.com/) is the world's first and leading provider of AI
powered electrical CAD software. Our solutions increase efficiency in electrical
engineering by up to 99% and enable automated processes and intelligent
functions for medium-sized companies, international corporations and planning
and engineering offices. More than 40,000 users from the mechanical and plant
engineering, building automation and installation technology sectors work with
WSCAD software in over 100 countries.
Contact:
BETTERTRUST GmbH
Max Krüger
http://www.bettertrust.com
mailto:m.krueger@bettertrust.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176569/5991954
OTS: WSCAD GmbH
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Die besten Community Beiträge zu Allianz - 840400 - DE0008404005
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Allianz vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
graueeminenz77 schrieb 14.03.25, 11:14
aaahhh da ist die 350 !!! na diesmal wird mein Teilreinvest der Dividende ja nicht mehr so viele Stücke abwerfen ... egal .. ich wüsste nicht was sonst damit machen ... alle wollen oder müssen sogar versichert sein ?. Also ein Brot und Butter Investment ... mit nunmehr mehr Butter 😂.mitdiskutieren »
vonHS schrieb 13.03.25, 20:12
Ein von der Allianz geführtes Konsortium steht kurz vor einer erfolgreichen Übernahme von Viridium, Deutschlands größtem Lebensversicherungsverwalter. Der Deal, der auf 3,5 Milliarden Euro (3,80 Milliarden US-Dollar) geschätzt wird, soll laut Reuters unter Berufung auf Branchenquellen schon in der nächsten Woche abgeschlossen werden:mitdiskutieren »
https://de.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/von-allianz-gefuhrtes-konsortium-kurz-vor-ubernahme-von-viridium--reuters-93CH-2915989
https://de.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/von-allianz-gefuhrtes-konsortium-kurz-vor-ubernahme-von-viridium--reuters-93CH-2915989
vonHS schrieb 12.03.25, 08:00
Reuters zitierte Quellen, die sagten, dass die deutsche Allianz in den letzten Wochen auch an einem Angebot für den britischen Auto- und Hausratversicherer Esure gearbeitet hat:mitdiskutieren »
https://www.sharecast.com/news/news-and-announcements/ageas-allianz-said-to-be-exploring-bid-for-esure--19130462.html
https://www.sharecast.com/news/news-and-announcements/ageas-allianz-said-to-be-exploring-bid-for-esure--19130462.html
Autor folgen
5 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte