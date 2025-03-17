WSCAD joins the voluntary EU AI Pact (FOTO)

Bergkirchen (ots) - WSCAD, which has specialised in the development of

As a member of the EU AI Pact, WSCAD is committed to three key measures:- Adopting an AI governance strategy to foster the uptake of AI in theorganisation and work towards future compliance with the AI Act- Identifying and mapping AI systems likely to be categorised as high-risk underthe AI Act- Promoting AI awareness and literacy among staff, ensuring ethical andresponsible AI developmentThese initiatives are not only implemented internally but also documented. Thecompanies participating in the EU AI Pact commit to reporting on their progressand concrete implementation after twelve months to ensure transparency and trustin the use of artificial intelligence.WSCAD developed the world's first AI powered Electrical CAD softwareIn autumn 2024, WSCAD presented ELECTRIX AI, the world's first AI poweredelectrical CAD software.Complex tasks that previously required numerous manualsteps are now completed automatically in seconds. As a result, design processesrun up to 99 percent faster than before. The combination of intelligent errordetection, intuitive user guidance and the ability to control complex tasks withsimple commands makes this software an indispensable tool for electricaldesigners. " ELECTRIX AI is fundamentally transforming the way electricalengineering design is done. " says Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD. ELECTRIX AI is areal productivity booster.At the same time, WSCAD is aware of the growing responsibility that comes withthe use of artificial intelligence. 'WSCAD is not just a technology provider butalso a responsible partner in digital transformation. Joining the EU AI Pact isa reflection of our holistic approach, where innovation and ethicalresponsibility go hand in hand. We already meet the legal requirements of the EUAI Pact today and will actively contribute to the further development of AIstandards' explains Dr. Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD.About WSCADWSCAD (http://www.wscad.com/) is the world's first and leading provider of AIpowered electrical CAD software. Our solutions increase efficiency in electricalengineering by up to 99% and enable automated processes and intelligentfunctions for medium-sized companies, international corporations and planningand engineering offices. More than 40,000 users from the mechanical and plantengineering, building automation and installation technology sectors work withWSCAD software in over 100 countries.Contact:BETTERTRUST GmbHMax Krügerhttp://www.bettertrust.commailto:m.krueger@bettertrust.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176569/5991954OTS: WSCAD GmbH