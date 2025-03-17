BayWa AG: Exploring New Financing for BayWa r.e. AG

BayWa AG is in advanced talks regarding an alternative financing concept for BayWa r.e. AG.

An earlier agreement with Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) for a majority stake transfer could not be finalized due to economic reasons.

BayWa AG is negotiating with core banks and major shareholders to cover capital and guarantee requirements for BayWa r.e. AG until the end of 2028.

The alternative financing will involve contributions to BayWa r.e. AG and shareholder loans from BayWa AG.

BayWa AG intends to remain the majority shareholder of BayWa r.e. AG and expects positive equity in the 2024 financial statements.

Plans include transferring BayWa AG’s stake in BayWa r.e. AG to an investment management company for operational separation and deconsolidation.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at BayWa is on 30.04.2025.

The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 7,7250EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.





