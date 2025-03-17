Viscom SE Unveils 2024 Financial Preview: Key Insights Revealed!

Viscom SE reported preliminary incoming orders of approximately €75.1 million for the 2024 financial year, down from €113.2 million the previous year, falling short of the forecast range of €80 to €95 million.

The company's revenue for 2024 was around €84.1 million, which is within the forecast range of €80 million to €95 million, compared to €118.8 million in the previous year.

Group EBIT before special items was approximately €-7.1 million, aligning with the forecast range of €-7.2 million to €-2.9 million.

Including special items, Group EBIT totaled €-11.8 million, significantly impacted by €4.7 million in restructuring expenses and €2 million in value adjustments on receivables, primarily from Northvolt, which is undergoing insolvency.

Viscom SE will not distribute a dividend for the 2024 financial year due to an expected net accumulated loss of around €10.3 million, although the basic dividend policy remains unchanged.

The audited annual financial statements for 2024, along with the forecast for 2025, will be published on 25 March 2025, pending approval from the Supervisory Board.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2024.", at Viscom is on 25.03.2025.

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 3,3100EUR and was down -1,05 % compared with the previous day.





