Klang Partners with Google Cloud to Power AI-Driven Simulation, SEED

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Klang, the pioneering studio behind the ambitious

simulation SEED , today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to

bring its vision of a dynamic, AI-driven society to life. By using Google

Cloud's cutting-edge technologies , including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE),

Vertex AI, and Gemini models , Klang is creating a persistent, evolving virtual

world inhabited by hundreds of thousands of autonomous virtual humans, known as

Seedlings .



SEED is a groundbreaking massively multiplayer online (MMO) experience where

AI-powered Seedlings live, interact, and evolve in real-time, even when players

are offline . Google Cloud's infrastructure provides the scalability,

performance, and reliability necessary to power SEED's complex ecosystem,

ensuring seamless growth and continuous operation .





"At Klang, we are building the largest simulation of humanity's future ever

attempted, with an unprecedented level of detail," said Mundi Vondi, chief

executive officer, Klang. "From vast cities where every house can be furnished

and fully operational, to Seedlings that behave, remember, learn, and grow with

a level of fidelity like nothing we've seen before. It's incredibly exciting to

partner with Google Cloud, who is helping us build the technology to scale this

vision beyond what was previously possible, connecting thousands, if not

millions, of players."



Google Cloud's technology enables SEED's Seedlings to exhibit unique

personalities, form relationships, and shape emergent societies through natural

conversations and persistent interactions . Vertex AI and Gemini 2.0 allow for

rich, nuanced character interactions , while GKE ensures the complex and

ever-growing world scales seamlessly .



"Klang's vision for SEED represents the cutting edge of interactive

entertainment, and we're thrilled that Google Cloud's technology is empowering

them to bring it to life," said Jack Buser, global director for Games, Google

Cloud. "The scale and complexity of SEED demands a robust and innovative cloud

infrastructure with state of the art AI, and we're proud to provide the

technology and expertise necessary to support their ambitious journey."



"SEED requires a cloud platform that can handle the complexity of a continuously

evolving society simulation," said Oddur Magnusson, CTO of Klang. "Google Cloud

with Vertex AI provides the performance, reliability, and AI capabilities we

need to bring this ambitious vision to life."



The partnership also includes Google Cloud Consulting services and technical

expertise to optimize generative AI solutions for cost and scalability ,

ensuring SEED delivers an unparalleled AI-powered, in-game experience .



About Klang



Klang is an entertainment studio based in Berlin, Germany, dedicated to

exploring the future of humanity through innovative gaming experiences. Our

flagship project, SEED , is a large-scale society simulator that combines the

beauty and challenges of reality in a virtual playground full of possibilities.

Founded by a team of industry veterans, Klang strives to present deep,

meaningful experiences that unite players and foster strong communities. For

more information, visit https://www.klang-games.com/ .



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642839/Klang_Logo.jpg



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642840/Klang_SEED.jpg?p=original



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642841/KLANG_Key_art.jpg?p=original



Media Contact:



Sean Denny, sean@klang-games.com

View original

content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/klang-partners-with-google-cl

oud-to-power-ai-driven-simulation-seed-302403097.html



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178993/5992516

OTS: Klang







