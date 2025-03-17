Klang Partners with Google Cloud to Power AI-Driven Simulation, SEED
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Klang, the pioneering studio behind the ambitious
simulation SEED , today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to
bring its vision of a dynamic, AI-driven society to life. By using Google
Cloud's cutting-edge technologies , including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE),
Vertex AI, and Gemini models , Klang is creating a persistent, evolving virtual
world inhabited by hundreds of thousands of autonomous virtual humans, known as
Seedlings .
SEED is a groundbreaking massively multiplayer online (MMO) experience where
AI-powered Seedlings live, interact, and evolve in real-time, even when players
are offline . Google Cloud's infrastructure provides the scalability,
performance, and reliability necessary to power SEED's complex ecosystem,
ensuring seamless growth and continuous operation .
simulation SEED , today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to
bring its vision of a dynamic, AI-driven society to life. By using Google
Cloud's cutting-edge technologies , including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE),
Vertex AI, and Gemini models , Klang is creating a persistent, evolving virtual
world inhabited by hundreds of thousands of autonomous virtual humans, known as
Seedlings .
SEED is a groundbreaking massively multiplayer online (MMO) experience where
AI-powered Seedlings live, interact, and evolve in real-time, even when players
are offline . Google Cloud's infrastructure provides the scalability,
performance, and reliability necessary to power SEED's complex ecosystem,
ensuring seamless growth and continuous operation .
"At Klang, we are building the largest simulation of humanity's future ever
attempted, with an unprecedented level of detail," said Mundi Vondi, chief
executive officer, Klang. "From vast cities where every house can be furnished
and fully operational, to Seedlings that behave, remember, learn, and grow with
a level of fidelity like nothing we've seen before. It's incredibly exciting to
partner with Google Cloud, who is helping us build the technology to scale this
vision beyond what was previously possible, connecting thousands, if not
millions, of players."
Google Cloud's technology enables SEED's Seedlings to exhibit unique
personalities, form relationships, and shape emergent societies through natural
conversations and persistent interactions . Vertex AI and Gemini 2.0 allow for
rich, nuanced character interactions , while GKE ensures the complex and
ever-growing world scales seamlessly .
"Klang's vision for SEED represents the cutting edge of interactive
entertainment, and we're thrilled that Google Cloud's technology is empowering
them to bring it to life," said Jack Buser, global director for Games, Google
Cloud. "The scale and complexity of SEED demands a robust and innovative cloud
infrastructure with state of the art AI, and we're proud to provide the
technology and expertise necessary to support their ambitious journey."
"SEED requires a cloud platform that can handle the complexity of a continuously
evolving society simulation," said Oddur Magnusson, CTO of Klang. "Google Cloud
with Vertex AI provides the performance, reliability, and AI capabilities we
need to bring this ambitious vision to life."
The partnership also includes Google Cloud Consulting services and technical
expertise to optimize generative AI solutions for cost and scalability ,
ensuring SEED delivers an unparalleled AI-powered, in-game experience .
About Klang
Klang is an entertainment studio based in Berlin, Germany, dedicated to
exploring the future of humanity through innovative gaming experiences. Our
flagship project, SEED , is a large-scale society simulator that combines the
beauty and challenges of reality in a virtual playground full of possibilities.
Founded by a team of industry veterans, Klang strives to present deep,
meaningful experiences that unite players and foster strong communities. For
more information, visit https://www.klang-games.com/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642839/Klang_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642840/Klang_SEED.jpg?p=original
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642841/KLANG_Key_art.jpg?p=original
Media Contact:
Sean Denny, sean@klang-games.com
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/klang-partners-with-google-cl
oud-to-power-ai-driven-simulation-seed-302403097.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178993/5992516
OTS: Klang
attempted, with an unprecedented level of detail," said Mundi Vondi, chief
executive officer, Klang. "From vast cities where every house can be furnished
and fully operational, to Seedlings that behave, remember, learn, and grow with
a level of fidelity like nothing we've seen before. It's incredibly exciting to
partner with Google Cloud, who is helping us build the technology to scale this
vision beyond what was previously possible, connecting thousands, if not
millions, of players."
Google Cloud's technology enables SEED's Seedlings to exhibit unique
personalities, form relationships, and shape emergent societies through natural
conversations and persistent interactions . Vertex AI and Gemini 2.0 allow for
rich, nuanced character interactions , while GKE ensures the complex and
ever-growing world scales seamlessly .
"Klang's vision for SEED represents the cutting edge of interactive
entertainment, and we're thrilled that Google Cloud's technology is empowering
them to bring it to life," said Jack Buser, global director for Games, Google
Cloud. "The scale and complexity of SEED demands a robust and innovative cloud
infrastructure with state of the art AI, and we're proud to provide the
technology and expertise necessary to support their ambitious journey."
"SEED requires a cloud platform that can handle the complexity of a continuously
evolving society simulation," said Oddur Magnusson, CTO of Klang. "Google Cloud
with Vertex AI provides the performance, reliability, and AI capabilities we
need to bring this ambitious vision to life."
The partnership also includes Google Cloud Consulting services and technical
expertise to optimize generative AI solutions for cost and scalability ,
ensuring SEED delivers an unparalleled AI-powered, in-game experience .
About Klang
Klang is an entertainment studio based in Berlin, Germany, dedicated to
exploring the future of humanity through innovative gaming experiences. Our
flagship project, SEED , is a large-scale society simulator that combines the
beauty and challenges of reality in a virtual playground full of possibilities.
Founded by a team of industry veterans, Klang strives to present deep,
meaningful experiences that unite players and foster strong communities. For
more information, visit https://www.klang-games.com/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642839/Klang_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642840/Klang_SEED.jpg?p=original
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642841/KLANG_Key_art.jpg?p=original
Media Contact:
Sean Denny, sean@klang-games.com
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/klang-partners-with-google-cl
oud-to-power-ai-driven-simulation-seed-302403097.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178993/5992516
OTS: Klang
Autor folgen