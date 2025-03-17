    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Klang Partners with Google Cloud to Power AI-Driven Simulation, SEED

    Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Klang, the pioneering studio behind the ambitious
    simulation SEED , today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to
    bring its vision of a dynamic, AI-driven society to life. By using Google
    Cloud's cutting-edge technologies , including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE),
    Vertex AI, and Gemini models , Klang is creating a persistent, evolving virtual
    world inhabited by hundreds of thousands of autonomous virtual humans, known as
    Seedlings .

    SEED is a groundbreaking massively multiplayer online (MMO) experience where
    AI-powered Seedlings live, interact, and evolve in real-time, even when players
    are offline . Google Cloud's infrastructure provides the scalability,
    performance, and reliability necessary to power SEED's complex ecosystem,
    ensuring seamless growth and continuous operation .

    "At Klang, we are building the largest simulation of humanity's future ever
    attempted, with an unprecedented level of detail," said Mundi Vondi, chief
    executive officer, Klang. "From vast cities where every house can be furnished
    and fully operational, to Seedlings that behave, remember, learn, and grow with
    a level of fidelity like nothing we've seen before. It's incredibly exciting to
    partner with Google Cloud, who is helping us build the technology to scale this
    vision beyond what was previously possible, connecting thousands, if not
    millions, of players."

    Google Cloud's technology enables SEED's Seedlings to exhibit unique
    personalities, form relationships, and shape emergent societies through natural
    conversations and persistent interactions . Vertex AI and Gemini 2.0 allow for
    rich, nuanced character interactions , while GKE ensures the complex and
    ever-growing world scales seamlessly .

    "Klang's vision for SEED represents the cutting edge of interactive
    entertainment, and we're thrilled that Google Cloud's technology is empowering
    them to bring it to life," said Jack Buser, global director for Games, Google
    Cloud. "The scale and complexity of SEED demands a robust and innovative cloud
    infrastructure with state of the art AI, and we're proud to provide the
    technology and expertise necessary to support their ambitious journey."

    "SEED requires a cloud platform that can handle the complexity of a continuously
    evolving society simulation," said Oddur Magnusson, CTO of Klang. "Google Cloud
    with Vertex AI provides the performance, reliability, and AI capabilities we
    need to bring this ambitious vision to life."

    The partnership also includes Google Cloud Consulting services and technical
    expertise to optimize generative AI solutions for cost and scalability ,
    ensuring SEED delivers an unparalleled AI-powered, in-game experience .

    About Klang

    Klang is an entertainment studio based in Berlin, Germany, dedicated to
    exploring the future of humanity through innovative gaming experiences. Our
    flagship project, SEED , is a large-scale society simulator that combines the
    beauty and challenges of reality in a virtual playground full of possibilities.
    Founded by a team of industry veterans, Klang strives to present deep,
    meaningful experiences that unite players and foster strong communities. For
    more information, visit https://www.klang-games.com/ .

