CEWE Stiftung: 16th Consecutive Dividend Increase Planned

CEWE plans to increase its dividend for the 16th consecutive year.

The proposed dividend for the 2024 financial year is 2.85 euros per share, up from 2.60 euros in 2023.

Preliminary figures show a 6.7% increase in Group turnover to 832.8 million euros for 2024.

Group EBIT for 2024 is reported to rise to 86.1 million euros from 83.9 million euros in 2023.

The proposed dividend yield is 2.8%, based on a year-end share price of 103.40 euros for 2024.

The complete audited annual financial statements will be presented on March 27, 2025.

The next important date, CEWE Analyst Conference 2025, at CEWE Stiftung is on 27.03.2025.

