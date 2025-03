Mister Spex: New CEO Alert - Tobias Krauss Takes Charge

Tobias Krauss has been appointed as the new CEO of Mister Spex, effective April 1, 2025.

He will succeed Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, who has been serving as interim CEO since August 2024 while remaining CFO.

Nicola Brandolese will take over as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, replacing Krauss.

Krauss has extensive experience, previously serving as CEO of ABACON CAPITAL and holding various leadership roles in restructuring.

The company is committed to continuing its restructuring and transformation efforts, focusing on sustainable growth and profitability through the "SpexFocus" program.

Mister Spex is a leading optical retailer in Germany, known for its omnichannel presence and innovative technologies, serving over 8 million customers across Europe.

The next important date, FY 2024 Annual Report, at Mister Spex is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,5525EUR and was up +1,97 % compared with the previous day.