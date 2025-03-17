OHB SE Unveils Preliminary 2024 Fiscal Year Figures!

OHB SE reported preliminary, unaudited total revenues of EUR 1,030.2 million for fiscal year 2024, down from EUR 1,182.8 million in the previous year.

The operating result (EBITDA) decreased significantly from EUR 162.1 million in the previous year to EUR 53.2 million, with the EBITDA margin falling to 5.2% from 13.7%.

EBIT dropped to EUR 14.1 million compared to EUR 125.0 million in the previous year, with the EBIT margin decreasing from 10.6% to 1.4%.

Fiscal year 2024 results were affected by a project-related risk provision and expenses from a group-wide transformation process, but adjusted EBITDA was EUR 111.1 million, up from EUR 87.1 million in the previous year.

The OHB Group's order intake for fiscal year 2024 was EUR 1,671 million, a significant increase from EUR 920 million in the previous year, and free cash flow was EUR 148.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

The preliminary figures are subject to auditor review and Supervisory Board approval, with the audited financial statements to be published on March 20, 2025.

The price of OHB at the time of the news was 83,40EUR and was up +10,03 % compared with the previous day.





