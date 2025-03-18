Springer Nature Hits Targets, Eyes 2025 Growth Surge

Springer Nature achieved a 5% revenue growth to €1,847 million and a 7% increase in adjusted operating profit to €512 million in 2024.

The Research segment was the main growth driver, with a 6% revenue increase, primarily due to the strong performance of the Open Access (OA) Journals portfolio.

For the first time, 50% of Springer Nature's primary research articles were published as Open Access.

The company invested €177 million in technology and AI to enhance the publishing process, maintaining a focus on human decision-making in AI tool development.

Free Cash Flow rose to €219 million, improving financial leverage to 2.3x net debt/EBITDA, aided by strong operating results and IPO proceeds.

Revenue for 2025 is projected to be between €1,885 million and €1,935 million, with an adjusted operating profit margin at least at the 2024 level, reflecting positive market dynamics and ongoing investments.

The next important date, Publication of the financial report for the fiscal year 2024, at Springer Nature is on 18.03.2025.

The price of Springer Nature at the time of the news was 22,740EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

35 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,760EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.311,58PKT (+3,29 %).





