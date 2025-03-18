Medartis Soars: 12% Sales Growth & EBITDA Margin Boost in 2024!
Medartis is on a remarkable growth trajectory, achieving a 12% surge in core sales in 2024. With strategic expansions and a new leadership focus, Medartis is poised for continued success in 2025.
- Medartis reported a 12% core sales growth in 2024, reaching CHF 219.6 million, with significant contributions from EMEA and US markets.
- The core EBITDA margin improved from 17.1% to 19.0%, driven by gross margin expansion and effective cost management.
- The company appointed a new US President in January 2025, focusing on enhancing sales growth and commercial execution.
- Medartis achieved substantial growth through Keri Medical, with a 89% increase in distribution and a 39% growth across all markets, preparing for a full takeover post-FDA approval.
- A strategic acquisition of a 51% stake in Brazilian company NeoOrtho marks Medartis' entry into the value segment of the Latin American market.
- For 2025, Medartis anticipates organic core sales growth of 13-15% and aims to maintain a high teens core EBITDA margin.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Medartis Holding is on 18.03.2025.
