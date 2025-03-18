Steyr Motors: 2024 Success, Strong 2025 Growth Forecasted

Steyr Motors achieved an adjusted EBIT of EUR 10.1 million in 2024, up from EUR 3.6 million the previous year, with an EBIT margin of 24.3%.

Revenue increased by 9.2% to EUR 41.7 million in 2024, with strong growth expected in 2025, including a revenue increase of at least 40% and an EBIT margin well above 20%.

The company has a total backlog of firm orders and commitments until the end of 2027, amounting to nearly EUR 200 million.

The "Defense" segment contributed 61% to total revenues, growing by 6.9% to EUR 25.6 million in 2024, driven by demand for high-performance engines.

Steyr Motors expanded its market presence in Asia, the MENA region, and the USA, with new sales channels and strategic cooperations, particularly in maritime applications.

The company's equity increased to EUR 22.4 million by the end of 2024, with a significantly improved equity ratio of 62.6%, providing a solid basis for future growth.

