Instone Real Estate Hits Targets; Demand Surge Seen in 2025

Instone Group achieved all full-year targets for 2024, with adjusted revenues of EUR 527.2 million and a high adjusted gross profit margin of 22.6%.

Sales increased significantly to EUR 330.2 million in 2024, with a noticeable demand recovery expected in 2025, particularly in the private investor segment.

The company generated a high operating cash flow of EUR 102.5 million, strengthening its balance sheet with a loan-to-cost ratio of 10.5%.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.26 per share for 2024, with plans to maintain this level for 2025.

Instone Group's project portfolio has an expected sales value of EUR 6.9 billion, with 92% of projects under construction already sold, ensuring future revenue visibility.

The outlook for 2025 includes adjusted revenues of EUR 500 to 600 million, adjusted earnings after tax of EUR 25 to 35 million, and sales of over EUR 500 million, with a stronger upswing expected in the second half of the year.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2024.", at Instone Real Estate Group is on 18.03.2025.

The price of Instone Real Estate Group at the time of the news was 8,5850EUR and was down -1,55 % compared with the previous day.





