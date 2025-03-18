Exasol's 2024 Report Confirms Forecasted Success

Exasol's 2024 Annual Report shows audited figures aligning with preliminary results and forecasts.

EBITDA increased to EUR 2.0 million, with a positive net income of EUR 0.2 million.

Revenue grew by 12.9% to EUR 39.6 million, marking the first positive results since the IPO in 2020.

Exasol's growth strategy focuses on on-premise and hybrid solutions, targeting finance, telecommunications, healthcare, utilities, and the public sector.

The 2025 guidance confirms at least 50% EBITDA growth to EUR 3-4 million, with mid-single-digit revenue growth expected.

Exasol is recognized for its high-performance analytics engine, offering competitive advantages in performance and cost efficiency.

