Mayr-Melnhof Karton: Discover MM's 2024 Annual Results Now!
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG navigates a challenging year with strategic initiatives, achieving a 35% CO2 reduction and proposing a 20% dividend hike despite a slight sales dip.
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG reported a slight decline in consolidated sales for 2024, totaling EUR 4,079.6 million, down 2.0% from 2023.
- The company implemented a profit and cash protection program, leading to a significant reduction in absolute CO2 emissions by 35%.
- A dividend increase of 20% to EUR 1.80 per share was proposed, reflecting growth in earnings per share, which rose by 24.1% to EUR 5.41.
- Adjusted operating profit decreased by 17.1% to EUR 190.0 million, primarily due to challenges in the MM Food & Premium Packaging division.
- The company aims to enhance its market position through cost management, innovation, and a comprehensive efficiency program called “Fit-for-Future.”
- Net debt decreased to EUR 1,078.7 million, and the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 2.6, indicating better financial stability.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 29.04.2025.
The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 84,70EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous
day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 83,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,01 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000938204WKN:890447
