Mayr-Melnhof Karton: Discover MM's 2024 Annual Results Now!

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG reported a slight decline in consolidated sales for 2024, totaling EUR 4,079.6 million, down 2.0% from 2023.

The company implemented a profit and cash protection program, leading to a significant reduction in absolute CO2 emissions by 35%.

A dividend increase of 20% to EUR 1.80 per share was proposed, reflecting growth in earnings per share, which rose by 24.1% to EUR 5.41.

Adjusted operating profit decreased by 17.1% to EUR 190.0 million, primarily due to challenges in the MM Food & Premium Packaging division.

The company aims to enhance its market position through cost management, innovation, and a comprehensive efficiency program called “Fit-for-Future.”

Net debt decreased to EUR 1,078.7 million, and the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 2.6, indicating better financial stability.

