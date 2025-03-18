DATAGROUP's 2024/2025 Vision: Uncover the Future Now!

DATAGROUP SE forecasts revenue growth for fiscal year 2024/2025 to reach EUR 545-565 million, up from EUR 527.6 million in the previous year.

Expected EBIT for the same period is projected to be between EUR 47-50 million, with an EBIT margin of 8-9%.

The company anticipates EBITDA to be in the range of EUR 82-85 million, compared to EUR 80.4 million last year.

DATAGROUP has reported a strong order intake in its CORBOX core business, generating over EUR 23 million in annual contract volume from new customers and upselling.

The Management Board's speech at the Annual General Meeting will be livestreamed, although participation in the meeting requires physical presence.

DATAGROUP is recognized as a leading German IT service provider, focusing on organic growth and acquisitions, with a strategy for optimal integration of new companies.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at DATAGROUP is on 18.03.2025.

The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 47,13EUR and was up +1,56 % compared with the previous day.





