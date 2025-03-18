BYD Energy Storage introduces the new Battery-Box HVE energy storage system and Power-Box inverters
Shenzhen/Rimini (ots) - BYD Energy Storage, a business division of BYD Co. Ltd
(https://www.byd.com/en) ., a provider of integrated renewable energy solutions,
is introducing the new BYD Battery-Box HVE. This new residential energy storage
system complements the popular and multiple award-winning Battery-Box solution
family. The Battery-Box HVE is offered in combination with the single-phase
hybrid inverterPower-Box SH3/3.7/4.6/5/6K or the three-phase hybrid inverter
Power-Box TH5/6/8/10/12/15K by BYD, which makes it the first integrated
residential energy storage system by BYD Energy Storage. Visitors of the Key
Energy 2025 had the opportunity to join the launch presentation at the Rimini
Expo Centre.
BYD Battery-Box HVE
BYD Battery-Box HVE
The latest addition to the Battery-Box product family will be available in
European markets and offers a variety of new features.
The Battery-Box HVE offers two different module types:
The HVE4.2 module: 4.29 kWh, 76.8 V, 345 x 660 x 140 mm, 42.1 kg
The HVE6.4 module: 6.45 kWh, 115.2 V, 499 x 660 x 140 mm, 61.1 kg
Within the innovative design of the Battery-Box HVE, these two module types can
be combined in a single tower. This allows for a very flexible system design, as
the installer is free to combine the 4.2kWh modules with the 6.4kWh modules. The
smallest possible system configuration starts at 6.4kWh. With up to 4 modules in
one tower, a maximum capacity of 23.6kWh can be reached in single-tower
configuration. Up to three of these towers can be connected in parallel,
allowing for a total capacity of 70.92kWh - when three towers are connected in
parallel.
With a compact form factor and a depth of only 140mm, the Battery-Box HVE is the
slimmest residential storage solution among the Battery-Box product family and
can be installed on the floor or mounted on the wall. It provides advanced
intelligence for the energy management through the combination with BYD
inverters and APP, which offers an integrated system for remote diagnosis and
OTA (over the air updates).
The system also features the proven and patented easy plug-and-play installation
and the advanced security features that have made the Battery-Box product line
one of the most popular and trusted residential storage solutions across the
world, where more than 1.1 million systems have been installed. The system also
shows its reliability with a 15-year warranty.
BYD Power-Box SH3/3.7/4.6/5/6K or Power-Box TH5/6/8/10/12/15K
The Battery-Box HVE is offered in combination with two newly launched BYD
inverters:
The single-phase hybrid inverter Power-Box SH 3/3.7/4.6/5/6K offers a high
