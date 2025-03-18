BYD Energy Storage introduces the new Battery-Box HVE energy storage system and Power-Box inverters

Shenzhen/Rimini (ots) - BYD Energy Storage, a business division of BYD Co. Ltd

(https://www.byd.com/en) ., a provider of integrated renewable energy solutions,

is introducing the new BYD Battery-Box HVE. This new residential energy storage

system complements the popular and multiple award-winning Battery-Box solution

family. The Battery-Box HVE is offered in combination with the single-phase

hybrid inverterPower-Box SH3/3.7/4.6/5/6K or the three-phase hybrid inverter

Power-Box TH5/6/8/10/12/15K by BYD, which makes it the first integrated

residential energy storage system by BYD Energy Storage. Visitors of the Key

Energy 2025 had the opportunity to join the launch presentation at the Rimini

Expo Centre.



BYD Battery-Box HVE





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The latest addition to the Battery-Box product family will be available inEuropean markets and offers a variety of new features.The Battery-Box HVE offers two different module types:The HVE4.2 module: 4.29 kWh, 76.8 V, 345 x 660 x 140 mm, 42.1 kgThe HVE6.4 module: 6.45 kWh, 115.2 V, 499 x 660 x 140 mm, 61.1 kgWithin the innovative design of the Battery-Box HVE, these two module types canbe combined in a single tower. This allows for a very flexible system design, asthe installer is free to combine the 4.2kWh modules with the 6.4kWh modules. Thesmallest possible system configuration starts at 6.4kWh. With up to 4 modules inone tower, a maximum capacity of 23.6kWh can be reached in single-towerconfiguration. Up to three of these towers can be connected in parallel,allowing for a total capacity of 70.92kWh - when three towers are connected inparallel.With a compact form factor and a depth of only 140mm, the Battery-Box HVE is theslimmest residential storage solution among the Battery-Box product family andcan be installed on the floor or mounted on the wall. It provides advancedintelligence for the energy management through the combination with BYDinverters and APP, which offers an integrated system for remote diagnosis andOTA (over the air updates).The system also features the proven and patented easy plug-and-play installationand the advanced security features that have made the Battery-Box product lineone of the most popular and trusted residential storage solutions across theworld, where more than 1.1 million systems have been installed. The system alsoshows its reliability with a 15-year warranty.BYD Power-Box SH3/3.7/4.6/5/6K or Power-Box TH5/6/8/10/12/15KThe Battery-Box HVE is offered in combination with two newly launched BYDinverters:The single-phase hybrid inverter Power-Box SH 3/3.7/4.6/5/6K offers a high