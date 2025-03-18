DATAGROUP Eyes Bright Fiscal Future at AGM

DATAGROUP SE held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 18, 2025, with shareholders voting in favor of all agenda items.

A dividend of EUR 1.00 per share was approved, totaling EUR 8.3 million.

Max H.-H. Schaber was elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, following the departure of Heinz Hilgert due to health reasons.

The company expects strong organic growth to continue, with projected revenue for the fiscal year 2024/25 between EUR 545-565 million.

DATAGROUP reported a strong order intake in its CORBOX core business, with new contracts totaling EUR 23 million for the current fiscal year.

The new generation of CORBOX focuses on IT outsourcing services, emphasizing security, compliance, cloud, and AI to meet future business needs.

